Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free
The father of three says his children came up with the plan and are assisting him in producing the face shields.
Nelson, who runs a non-profit media training institute, has been using his own 3D printing machines to make the visors.
He prints at least 200 face shields a day, handing them out in his neighbourhood.
Over the last few weeks, he's been approached by the police station and even the day hospitals in the community for face shields.
I've got 10 3D printers running here, 24/7.Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement
The girls and boys don't sleep, we each take shifts during the night to see that the printer is running.Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement
We want to make sure that the community benefits, people are charging our communities enormous amounts of money. People don't work. There's no money.Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement
These things must be given for free if we want to save our communities.Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement
