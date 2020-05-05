Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free

The father of three says his children came up with the plan and are assisting him in producing the face shields.

Nelson, who runs a non-profit media training institute, has been using his own 3D printing machines to make the visors.

He prints at least 200 face shields a day, handing them out in his neighbourhood.

Over the last few weeks, he's been approached by the police station and even the day hospitals in the community for face shields.

Marshall Nelson (left) and his young family assemble the face shields they have 3D-printed at their home for distribution in the Mitchells Plain community. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

I've got 10 3D printers running here, 24/7. Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement

The girls and boys don't sleep, we each take shifts during the night to see that the printer is running. Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement

We want to make sure that the community benefits, people are charging our communities enormous amounts of money. People don't work. There's no money. Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement

These things must be given for free if we want to save our communities. Marshall Nelson, Founder - Youth Media Movement

Listen to the inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: