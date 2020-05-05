Covid-19 trial: 'We’ll know soon if TB vaccine we all got gives protection'
Researchers at Tygerberg Hospital have started to trial a 100-year-old TB vaccine as a tool in the fight against Covid-19.
They gave 250 healthcare workers a Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) booster shot while another 250 got a placebo.
The researchers will observe participants for a year.
Many parts of the world – such as Italy and the USA – that do not have universal BCG vaccinations have higher mortality rates than many of those that do.
BCG vaccinated children tend to suffer less from a variety of respiratory illnesses.
Scientists intend to increase the number of trial participants to 3000 healthcare workers.
Researchers in Australia, the Netherlands and France are conducting similar trials.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Professor Andreas Diacon, the CEO at Task.
We’re assuming healthcare workers are most at risk… We’ll be observing them… we’ll send the data to a centre in Europe, the only place where they know who got the vaccination and who got a placebo…Professor Andreas Diacon, CEO - Task
If in one year we can’t see a difference, we’ll stop watching… If the difference is statistically meaningful before one year, the committee will call us to stop the study and propose that everybody gets vaccinated with the [BCG] vaccine.Professor Andreas Diacon, CEO - Task
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
