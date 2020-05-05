Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?
'The bureaucracy associated with giving out food during lockdown is cumbersome, time-consuming and varies from region to region' writes Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis in her latest piece for the publication.
Indeed government has come under fire from some in the NGO sector for wanting to take exclusive control of food distribution during the current Covid-19 crisis.
Davis says there are some legitimate reasons why government would want to do that, but also some rather cynical ones too.
I've spoken to people from within the NGO sector...they feel that government essentially wants to take the glory (of any food distribution) for themselves.Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick
The reason they want to centralise it is so that people are quite clear who's giving them food, and come election day they will remember that.Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick
Davis says in a town in the Eastern Cape some 300 food parcels donated by a local Spar languished in a local community centre for days because lockdown regulations stated that all donations must be handed over to the local municipality.
For over a week these parcels sat in the community centre even though people knew they had perishable vegetables in them.Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick
What is really irking people is this suggestion that nationally donations have to go through municipal or government structures.Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick
You can read Davis' full article hereand click below to listen to the full conversation with John Maytham:
