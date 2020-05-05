This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
'Covid-19: Like my time on Robben Island, this too shall come to pass'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Back to work: who must be screened? - FAWU responds
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:15
Locked down extended Ismail Lagerdien
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 21:31
The print media might not survive Covid-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Herman Wasserman - Professor at the Centre for Film and Media Studies at University of Cape Town
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Why we need paintbrushes and pastries now more than ever
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death r... 5 May 2020 7:17 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education? John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system. 5 May 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed' "The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council. 5 May 2020 2:17 PM
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday. 5 May 2020 8:39 AM
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana D... 4 May 2020 11:11 AM
View all Politics
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19.. 5 May 2020 7:14 PM
This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19 Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. 5 May 2020 6:44 PM
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survi... 5 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Business
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again. 5 May 2020 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19

5 May 2020 6:44 PM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tax
kiesewetter
coronavirus covid-19.
Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catastrophic.... zero business activity means less tax for government to use for its operations.

The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

All the challenges we confronted have paled into insignificance over the past few months. We were already struggling with too many people unemployed, structural inequality. Heading into it we were already in the worst possible situation and now that the government really needs funds we are going to struggle.

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service

We already saw a significant amount of breaks in the economy. One company who a year previous had had paid us an amount of 800 and odd million simply phoned us and said we will not give you a cent this year because our profitability is down. Just over 65 thousand employers who made a contribution last year in April paid zero pay- as-your earn this year.

We've seen the same trend in VAT.

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service

My real concern - I look through two lenses - the first lens is a significant break in economic activity... My second concern is not just the slowdown in economic activity but the loss of economic capacity. When a business goes under you know it's going to require at least 100 attempts to bring back that business.

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner - SA Revenue Service

Listen to the entire interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19


5 May 2020 6:44 PM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tax
kiesewetter
coronavirus covid-19.

Recommended

More from Business

Income tax

This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means

5 May 2020 7:14 PM

A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

spar-storejpg

The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops

5 May 2020 3:21 PM

A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survive the COVID-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:17 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180904ramphosagif

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

5 May 2020 12:35 PM

Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lion-1jpg

'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'

5 May 2020 11:21 AM

Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

volkswagen-polo-vwpng

Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...

5 May 2020 11:00 AM

"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both

5 May 2020 9:04 AM

Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rmb-vimeo-screengrabjpg

Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent

4 May 2020 7:11 PM

South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ebrahimjpg

Minister Patel 'trivialises business sector's crisis'

4 May 2020 6:58 PM

Cooked food and e-commerce: The Minister of Trade and Industry is under fire for his decisions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

ABSA PMI at weakest since 2009, and the worst is yet to come

4 May 2020 6:36 PM

A huge collapse in the PMI. Is the worst yet to come?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Muizenberg family arrested after toddler ran off the boardwalk onto the beach

Local

'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'

World Business Opinion Africa

[VIDEOS] Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges countries to investigate early COVID-19 cases

5 May 2020 7:09 PM

Mboweni says can't support policy that discriminates against white tourism firms

5 May 2020 6:53 PM

Zille: Some lockdown regulations about control & authoritarianism

5 May 2020 5:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA