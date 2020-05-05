This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means

What does it mean - a 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone?

The Money Show interviews PwC's Charles de Wet on the collection of and the dire need for tax revenue.

It's a very scary thought. The numbers are worse than I expected. If SARS does not have money it means It simply cannot afford to fund the important initiatives they need to do under Covid-19. Already we have a very small population making a contribution to tax - potentially those people need to pay more before we get back to normal circumstances. Charles De Wet - PwC

We must not forget about the importance of actually getting money into the state coffers so government can do what needs to be done under these difficult circumstances. Charles De Wet - PwC

What we are seeing is really an economic meltdown, potentially worse than 2008. Unfortunately the burden is put on a very small number of companies and individuuals. Charles De Wet - PwC

