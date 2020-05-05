South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade

There's a huge surge in the illicit economy in the time of the Covid-19 epidemic.

South Africa is losing 250 million rand a day because of illicit trade - mainly in booze and smokes.

It's a big concern. We've seen a loss in tax recovery due to the ban of alcohol and cigarettes of 1,5 billion rand just for the month of April alone. We need to gear the country all that we can to gather money and put money into the system as much as we can. Tebele Luthuli, MD - Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)

On top of the negative economic impact this has, we are boosting illicit trade and criminal syndicates in that arena. Tebele Luthuli, MD - Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)

I think what the call is for here is what is reasonably and practically possible; what can be done. Right now there is rigid implementation of the rules with no clarity as to why and what the thinking behind it was. We're not saying open shebeens and taverns because we understand that the ban is for purposes of reducing flow into hospitals... But I mean there's online trade and e-commerce... We can implement purchasing hours with certain limitations on how much you can purchase so people don't stockpile items. Tebele Luthuli, MD - Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA)

Picture: 123rf.com.

