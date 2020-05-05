Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education?
Infrastructure challenges, high data costs, and access to digital devices all contribute to the disparity that exists in South Africa's education system.
And while the inequalities date back to apartheid, the current Covid-19 crisis has exposed, perhaps more clearly than ever, the educational resource gulf between pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and those from privileged backgrounds.
Listen below as associate professor in Information Systems at the University of the Western Cape Prof Mmaki Jantjies explains what role technology can play, even in schools with limted resources.
A one size fits all approach cannot work for every single school...different schools have got different needs related to them.Prof Mmaki Jantjies, Associate professor in Information Systems - University of the Western Cape
I think Covid-19 presents an opportunity for us to see how digital platforms can enable equitable access to resources.Prof Mmaki Jantjies, University of the Western Cape
