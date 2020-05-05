Streaming issues? Report here
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter

5 May 2020 6:25 PM
by
Tags:
Surfers
beach protest
#BackInTheWater
ocean sports
surfers protest
Steve Pike
Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests.

Pike is the founder of WavesCape surf forecasting agency and is a prominent voice in the surfing community.

While he believes that protesting surfers have made valid arguments, Pike does not feel that surfers should be given special privileges during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, surfers and sea lovers gathered on at least two local beaches, demanding that the government lets them back in the water.

The protesters stage their demonstrations at Muizenberg and Blouberg beaches.

RELATED: VIDEOS: Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest

Surfers protest at Bloubergstrand. Image: Rob Matthews/Twitter

Pike says he did not attend the demonstrations because of the message he says it sends.

I'm not in the same camp as the protesters. I'm a little concerned about the privileged message that it's sending out.

Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

I agree with the point that they are raising. I'm hurting too, I haven't been able to get in the water.

Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

I know it's hard, but we are kind of all in this it together and we just have to bite the bullet.

Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

He also notes that authorities may not have the capacity to monitor and manage ocean sports in terms of law enforcement and rescue services.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


alan-winde-wearing-maskjpg

Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde

5 May 2020 7:17 PM

Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death rate.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education?

5 May 2020 5:46 PM

John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system.

marshall-nelson-and-kidsjpg

Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free

5 May 2020 5:05 PM

Marshall Nelson and his children are producing 3D-printed visor masks and distributing them in the Mitchells Plain community, free of charge.

20200419sisulukhayelitshajpg

Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?

5 May 2020 5:04 PM

What's really behind government regulations requiring food parcel donations to be handed over to local municipalities?

20200425PersonalMovement

How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations?

5 May 2020 3:35 PM

Is there a way to apply for an exemption from certain lockdown restrictions in exceptional circumstances asks Pippa Hudson.

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 trial: 'We’ll know soon if TB vaccine we all got gives protection'

5 May 2020 3:22 PM

"If in one year we can’t see a difference, we’ll stop watching," says Professor Andreas Diacon.

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:17 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

caxtonjpg

Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production

5 May 2020 1:28 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry.

131022wolworths1 .jpg

Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

5 May 2020 1:25 PM

The Gardens Shopping Centre has confirmed that its Woolworths store has been temporarily closed after a staff member contracted the virus.

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work

5 May 2020 12:49 PM

Western Cape Health authorities have identified a number of coronavirus clusters where community transmission has rapidly spread.

volkswagen-polo-vwpng

Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...

5 May 2020 11:00 AM

"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both

5 May 2020 9:04 AM

Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.

david-moinina-sengehjpg

Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model

2 May 2020 2:30 PM

Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.

book-reading-writing-author-book-literature-reading-novel-123rf

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020

1 May 2020 5:54 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Waterfront-Cape-Town-wheel-tourism-123rf

V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4

1 May 2020 4:43 PM

The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 restrictions.

cleaner-domestic-worker-house-keeper-yellow-glovesjpg

[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer

1 May 2020 2:06 PM

Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

yoshi-two-oceansjpg

Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline

30 April 2020 5:13 PM

Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.

