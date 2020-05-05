Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter

Pike is the founder of WavesCape surf forecasting agency and is a prominent voice in the surfing community.

While he believes that protesting surfers have made valid arguments, Pike does not feel that surfers should be given special privileges during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, surfers and sea lovers gathered on at least two local beaches, demanding that the government lets them back in the water.

The protesters stage their demonstrations at Muizenberg and Blouberg beaches.

Surfers protest at Bloubergstrand.

Pike says he did not attend the demonstrations because of the message he says it sends.

I'm not in the same camp as the protesters. I'm a little concerned about the privileged message that it's sending out. Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

I agree with the point that they are raising. I'm hurting too, I haven't been able to get in the water. Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

I know it's hard, but we are kind of all in this it together and we just have to bite the bullet. Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape

He also notes that authorities may not have the capacity to monitor and manage ocean sports in terms of law enforcement and rescue services.

