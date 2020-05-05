Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter
Pike is the founder of WavesCape surf forecasting agency and is a prominent voice in the surfing community.
While he believes that protesting surfers have made valid arguments, Pike does not feel that surfers should be given special privileges during the lockdown.
On Tuesday, surfers and sea lovers gathered on at least two local beaches, demanding that the government lets them back in the water.
The protesters stage their demonstrations at Muizenberg and Blouberg beaches.
RELATED: VIDEOS: Surfers arrested at Muizenberg beach for #BackInTheWater protest
Pike says he did not attend the demonstrations because of the message he says it sends.
I'm not in the same camp as the protesters. I'm a little concerned about the privileged message that it's sending out.Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape
I agree with the point that they are raising. I'm hurting too, I haven't been able to get in the water.Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape
I know it's hard, but we are kind of all in this it together and we just have to bite the bullet.Steve Pike, Founder and surf reporter - WavesCape
He also notes that authorities may not have the capacity to monitor and manage ocean sports in terms of law enforcement and rescue services.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde
Provincial health authorities are conducting postmortem tests for Covid-19, which may be a contributing factor to the high death rate.Read More
Has coronavirus given us an opportunity to redress the balance in education?
John Maytham speaks to UWC professor Mmaki Jantjies about the glaring inequalities in the country's education system.Read More
Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free
Marshall Nelson and his children are producing 3D-printed visor masks and distributing them in the Mitchells Plain community, free of charge.Read More
Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?
What's really behind government regulations requiring food parcel donations to be handed over to local municipalities?Read More
How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations?
Is there a way to apply for an exemption from certain lockdown restrictions in exceptional circumstances asks Pippa Hudson.Read More
Covid-19 trial: 'We’ll know soon if TB vaccine we all got gives protection'
"If in one year we can’t see a difference, we’ll stop watching," says Professor Andreas Diacon.Read More
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
Publisher Caxton announces it's bowing out of magazine production
The Covid-19 pandemic has taken another casualty from the magazine industry.Read More
Woolies in Gardens Centre closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
The Gardens Shopping Centre has confirmed that its Woolworths store has been temporarily closed after a staff member contracted the virus.Read More
Covid-19: WC traces over 60 transmission 'clusters' at various places of work
Western Cape Health authorities have identified a number of coronavirus clusters where community transmission has rapidly spread.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model
Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 01 May 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
V&A Waterfront prepares for some stores to gradually reopen under level 4
The V&A Waterfront says as many as 70 stores will reopen over the weekend as economic activity gradually resumes under level 4 restrictions.Read More
[UPDATE] Some live-out domestic workers, childminders can resume work - lawyer
Labour lawyer Michael Bagraim claims that there are grounds for live-out domestic workers and caregivers to return to work under level 4.Read More
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
Ocean explorer Yoshi enjoying herself along the Western Australia coastline
Travel ban? What travel ban? Yoshi the loggerhead sea turtle is having the time of her life exploring Australian waters.Read More