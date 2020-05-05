How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19
This article first appeared on 702 : How dealerships and automotive manufacturers are coping during Covid-19
More from Business
South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade
The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19.Read More
This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means
A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19..Read More
This is how SARS tax collection is impacted by Covid-19
Edward Kieswetter, the commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, on how tax collection has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.Read More
The story of the SPAR that helps its neighbouring shops
A SPAR in the Western Cape has closed down its stationery section and removed its frozen burgers to help neighbouring stores survive the COVID-19 crisis.Read More
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.Read More
'There's zero travelling except virtually and in our dreams'
Owner of Peku Peku travel agency Semwano Chonya has helped clients with refunds after travel bans were implemented.Read More
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
Infrastructure spending a ‘must do’ for South Africa and urgent
South Africa must urgently start mobilising the Infrastructure Fund.Read More