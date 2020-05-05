Western Cape conducting many postmortem Covid-19 tests, says Premier Winde
The Western Cape has recorded an additional six Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the province to 70. (as of Tuesday 5 May)
Premier Alan Winde says some of the Covid-19 related deaths in the province are only confirmed after the patient has died.
We also test people who die, who we suspect might be Covid-19 positive.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
There is a fairly high percentage that is tested postmortem.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If we weren't testing as vigorously as we are, we wouldn't have the same numbers.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
As the province ramps up testing, Winde says there has been a delay in the usual 24-hour turnaround time for results.
We have started to hit a bit of a snag where the bottleneck of testing is now slowing down our results.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
We're not getting them [results] in 24 hours, we're getting them two, three, and sometimes even four days later.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Winde says he and provincial health boss Dr Keith Cloete will provide more information regarding the Western Cape's rising Covid-19 fatality rate during a virtual briefing on Thursday.
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
