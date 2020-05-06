'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander Ashley Forbes was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment on Robben Island after being convicted under section 29 of the Internal Security Act in 1988. He was just 24 at the time.

He was released after two years but he says many were there for far longer and were able to adjust to it.

Forbes wrote a thoughtful piece in the Daily Maverick.

He chats to Lester Kiewit and reflects on Covid-19, lockdown, and his time on Robben Island.

It is true that the times we are in can be equated to so many different epochs in history. And I think what makes so many of us want to write is that we are so aware of the threat that is quickly coming towards us. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

It is at times like these that we feel scared and fearful and we don't know what the future holds. that our creativity starts to come out to want to address it. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

Through the article I wrote, my objective was to show that irrespective of the difficulties and the hardships that people go through, we are able to overcome them and emerge out of these very difficult times and chart new ways forward. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

He describes his journey from student politics to becoming involved in uMkhonto we Sizwe, to finally being imprisoned on Robben Island.

Spending time in prison on Robben Island has prepared him for lockdown, he says

I think anyone who has to face the prospect of going to prison for a long time - It's just darkness. You don't see the light, it's difficult to be motivated, and to look beyond just the walls that are around you. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

He says he definitely brings that sense into his current situation.

We are in a sense, under lockdown, and we have so much to do, and there are so many creative things to do to survive. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

He says practicing social distancing will be around for a long time.

Maybe this is something we have to get used to as opposed to fighting it. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

He can compare the ups and downs in prison to the phases people are going through in lockdown.

All of us at some point or other had gone through very low points where we did not eat, where we just wanted to sleep, we didn't want to engage with anybody, and it became an understanding within the prison that everybody will go through those moments and we gave them their space. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

But, he says, they all would find balance in their reality quite quickly and begin to make the best of their situation.

When we get up eventually we don't just survive, we thrive, and we do things we ourselves are quite shocked about. And we are able to help others and do things, and find beauty and light within the situation we are in. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

In his first six months he was a detainee under Section 29 of the Internal Security Act which meant no contact with lawyers or family.

He says for the first three months he did undergo traumatic torturous interrogations by security police and early on when he was still a detainee with no contact with lawyers or family, he took an overdose of his medication.

You are at the complete mercy of the security police. and I just came to a point where it was just too much for me. It was also the kind of system of interrogation they put you through. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

And a world post-lockdown?

I think our release from prison was always the scariest for everybody because we had almost been removed from society for so long. It was scary to go out into the unknown. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

It is a similar experience we are going through. We don't want to imagine a world that is different from what it was just a few months ago. it is very difficult for us. So we have to put the past behind us and embrace the future. Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

He says things like social distancing and working from home may be here to stay and we need to embrace it.

But we are social beings and not being able to hug and shake hands is strange, but the abnormal is going to become the normal Ashley Forbes, Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and Robben Island political prisoner

Listen to the interview below: