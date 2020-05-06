'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
Strangely, smokers have found allies in many non-smokers…Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) on Monday launched an urgent court application against the continued ban of the sale of tobacco products during the national lockdown.
Fita says the ban on cigarettes is unconstitutional.
Its court application has two parts:
-
Finding out what informed the decision to exclude tobacco products as essential goods. It wants access to all records of meetings of the national command council that pertains to this matter.
-
That the “sudden and ill-considered” cigarette ban has serious health and welfare implications for millions of people. Fita is backed in this regard by a group of medical specialists. The World Health Organisation, however, warns that smokers are more vulnerable to Covid-19.
Also, read:
-
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
-
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Fita Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.
She asked him about Fita’s legal arguments and possible timelines of their court bid.
The decision to go to court was not arrived at easily… We attempted to engage with the government…Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
The Disaster Management Act does not empower the government to impose a ban on the sale of cigarettes. The Act does not explicitly exclude the sale of cigarettes where it does so in the case of alcohol…Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
The announcement by the President on 23 April where he announced unequivocally that the sale of cigarettes would be permitted from 1 May. That decision would’ve been based on a consultative process. The President would not have made that decision without any foundation… We want to see what led to that announcement, and the following announcement…Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
The impact on smokers of being made to stop abruptly… The exponential growth of the illicit trade… the tobacco industry is under serious threat… implications for the fiscus… the ability of Sars to collect taxes…Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
We want clarity from Government on whether we can manufacture for export purposes… Given the recent announcement by Ministers… we haven’t commenced any manufacturing before they advise us…Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson - Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
