[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral
Siphosethu Ngomane describes on Twitter how she was driving home from work when the car in front of her seemed to appeared to have lost control. Ngomane says she slowed down but the cars ended up crashing into each other.
The woman driving the car verbally abused Ngomane and then devolved into using the K-word.
She also threatened to beat Ngomane up.
Ngomane has laid charges with the South African Police Services and reported the interaction to the South African Human Rights Commission.
She has since taken to Twitter to express her disappointment at the police's handling and response to the incident.
Watch the video below:
Here we go again 👇🏽Something needs to give pic.twitter.com/xGP9cPNanC— Daddy Yo 🤓 (@JjSesing) May 5, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
