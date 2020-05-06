'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'
There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.
What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?
Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Corkshoe brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.
The company offers South Africa's first locally produced cork sneakers. Cork is environmentally friendly, recyclable, and one of the strongest natural fibres.
Refilwe chats to owner Sebastian Matheson about nimble changes they needed to make under Covid-19 lockdown.
Obviously it has been super tough like for all businesses are taking a strain.Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes
Our ability to produce at this point has obviously been completely halted.Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes
So they have needed to adapt and reach out and engage consumers via online and WhatsApp and texts.
We have to reach our customers through new portals, which has been challenging but exciting as well.Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes
CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to Corkshoes as well as 3 hours of business coaching.
