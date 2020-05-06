Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
arrow_forward

'Reaching our customers through new portals has been challenging but exciting'

6 May 2020 10:46 AM
by
Tags:
environmentally sustainable projects
Corks
cork sneakers
COVID-19
LockdownSA
#CapeTalkShoutOut
Corkshoes
environmentally friendly
Corkshoes received a #CapeTalkShoutOut sponsored by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Corkshoe brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

The company offers South Africa's first locally produced cork sneakers. Cork is environmentally friendly, recyclable, and one of the strongest natural fibres.

Refilwe chats to owner Sebastian Matheson about nimble changes they needed to make under Covid-19 lockdown.

Obviously it has been super tough like for all businesses are taking a strain.

Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes

Our ability to produce at this point has obviously been completely halted.

Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes

So they have needed to adapt and reach out and engage consumers via online and WhatsApp and texts.

We have to reach our customers through new portals, which has been challenging but exciting as well.

Sebastian Matheson, Owner - Corkshoes

CapeTalk in conjunction with this week's sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to Corkshoes as well as 3 hours of business coaching.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

Image: https://www.facebook.com/Corks/


