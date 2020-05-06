Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris

6 May 2020 11:42 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Wesgro
Tim Harris
Western Cape economy
COVID-19
LockdownSA
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris talks to Kieno Kammies about how the Western Cape is coping under lockdown.

Harris says they analyse the economy in the province sectorally and there are sectors where they has been an upside during this period.

We are the digital capital of Africa and a lot of digital businesses are going to be able to realise some significant opportunities through this transition that has been accelerated in the last few months.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Where people are having to be forced to work remotely, business services in general such as insurance, financial services - a big chunk of the Cape economy able to do that successfully and in some cases adopting new business models that will make them money.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

But obviously sectors like tourism in a very, very difficult crisis. And that is what you seeing impacting the aviation sector and impacting hundreds of companies in the tourism space.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

The question is how to move forward safely.

What can we be doing safely businesswise that stops the spread of the disease but gets people back to work and gets our companies productive again,

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

The Department of Economic Development and Tourism and the Health Department in the Western Cape have prepared health guidelines for a business to operate safely during this period, he says.

Harris is very critical of the government's position on keeping e-commerce shut down.

E-commerce is a big part of the Cape digital economy and...we must be one of the only places in the world that aren't allowing e-commerce to solve some of the supply chain issues getting goods into consumer's hands without breaching physical distancing.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

That is a fairly difficult regulatory piece to understand.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

Harris also questions government caps on manufacturing.

Most manufacturers we talk to can go well beyond 30% employment safely and there needs to be more flexibility there.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

He says much of the Cape economy can start to operate with physical distancing safely in line with government guidelines.

We are part of a strong lobbying effort to accelerate the number of companies that are allowed to operate under the lockdown.

Tim Harris, CEO - Wesgro

He encourages smaller manufacturers to produce masks and PPE and they have created a platform to channel corporate demand.

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


