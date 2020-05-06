Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
Employees at the Frere Hospital in East London say their employer is hiding cases of Covid-19 to avoid panic.
They also claim their lives were at risk due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE).
One patient died from Covid-19 at the hospital in April.
“According to them, they don’t want to cause panic," said Khaya Sodidi of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa.
"They hide positive cases. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province. The institution is not ready to deal with this."
(Also, read: Frere Hospital staff say Covid-19 cases being hidden, down tools for protective gear - DispatchLive)
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about what’s “trending” right now, including this one about Frere Hospital.
Are the other provinces [besides the Western Cape] reporting deaths properly? Overseas, we now see pneumonia deaths being reassessed after post-mortems showed them to be Covid-19 deaths.Barbara Friedman
Are provinces being honest? Are hospitals being honest? I find it hard to believe that the Western Cape has such a [uniquely] high death rate…Barbara Friedman
For this and other trending stories, listen to the interview in the audio below.
