Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works

The Western Cape's restaurants, bars, and retailers are in serious trouble. But you can help save them with CapeTalk's Save your Fave's initiative.

That coffee shop or hair salon; the nail bar or the laundromat; that restaurant or sweet shop that cannot operate during the lockdown.

Now they need you more than ever. CapeTalk and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save them from shutting down in this difficult period, one voucher at a time.

Dineplan as a company saw the need and created a programme to get consumers to proactively help our favourite local businesses to survive.

Kieno Kammies chats to Dineplan and Voucherplan co-founder and director Greg Whitfieldabout the initiative below: