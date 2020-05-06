Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!

Smokable herbs can reduce your dependency on tobacco, claims Real Leaf.

Real Leaf has a vested interest in saying so as they make – and deliver - handcrafted tobacco-free and nicotine-free herbal blends.

Nevertheless, desperate times calls for desperate experimentation.

So, while our overlords make up their minds about what’s good for us, perhaps give it a go before strangling someone.

Here are 11 smokable, legal herbs to help your cigarette craving during the lockdown:

Catnip (we kid you not)

Damiana

Mugwort (NOT if you’re pregnant, apparently)

Mullein

Passionflower

Coltsfoot

Skullcap

Sage

Lavender

Green Tea

Chamomile

Mint

