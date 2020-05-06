Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!
Smokable herbs can reduce your dependency on tobacco, claims Real Leaf.
Real Leaf has a vested interest in saying so as they make – and deliver - handcrafted tobacco-free and nicotine-free herbal blends.
Nevertheless, desperate times calls for desperate experimentation.
So, while our overlords make up their minds about what’s good for us, perhaps give it a go before strangling someone.
Here are 11 smokable, legal herbs to help your cigarette craving during the lockdown:
-
Catnip (we kid you not)
-
Damiana
-
Mugwort (NOT if you’re pregnant, apparently)
-
Mullein
-
Passionflower
-
Coltsfoot
-
Skullcap
-
Sage
-
Lavender
-
Green Tea
-
Chamomile
-
Mint
(For detailed information, read: The best 11 smokable herbs to make your own herbal tobacco)
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19
Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.Read More
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in placeRead More
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
"They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 7572, with 148 deaths
2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted.Read More
Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free
Marshall Nelson and his children are producing 3D-printed visor masks and distributing them in the Mitchells Plain community, free of charge.Read More
Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?
What's really behind government regulations requiring food parcel donations to be handed over to local municipalities?Read More
How do I visit my dying sister under lockdown regulations?
Is there a way to apply for an exemption from certain lockdown restrictions in exceptional circumstances asks Pippa Hudson.Read More