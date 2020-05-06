500 health workers test positive for Covid-19
The minister confirmed this speaking in Rustenburg where he received personal protective equipment from Sibanye-Stillwater and Old Mutual as miners returned to work under level 4 lockdown regulations.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) acting general secretary Cassiem Lekhoathi about PPE or personal protective equipment that has become an issue globally for medical and health workers.
That report has come as a shock and a disappointment, That is exactly what Denosa has been saying. Provide PPE, protect frontline workers.Cassiem Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa
He says Denosa calls on the health department and all other institutions dealing with health care to take this issue very seriously.
It also compromises our health care.Cassiem Lekhoathi, Acting general secretary - Denosa
He says there are hospital managers underreporting the number of cases in certain hospitals.
Listen to the interview with Denosa's Cassiem Lekhoathi below:
