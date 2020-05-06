Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

In a YouTube video, former President Jacob Zuma, in conversation with his son Duduzane Zuma, alleges that people wanting to murder him poisoned and killed his son, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma (25), instead.

FILE: Duduzane Zuma (left) in court with his father Jacob Zuma. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Nhlakanipho Zuma died on 1 July 2018 from complications related Lupus, it was said at the time.

He and Duduzile Zuma share a mother, Kate Zuma, who committed suicide in 2000.

Watch the Zumas’ video in which Duduzane especially makes serious allegations (notably against Reverend Frank Chikane and Deputy President DD Mabuza):

Clement Manyathela interviewed Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The trial is definitely now probably coming at some point… He needs to give his supporters something to bite on… Maybe trying to find sympathy? It humanises and takes away from the narrative of corruption and State Capture. But, of course, they can’t run away from that… Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

There’s a sense of betrayal… by the Deputy President… Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar… he has some political clout… Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Listen to Mnguni’s analysis in the audio below.