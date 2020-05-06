Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:25
The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:15
How to root out quackery
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nox Makunga - plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University
George Claassen - Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch
Today at 21:31
GDS 2020: Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: These vibrant bus stop murals reclaim overlooked public spaces
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

6 May 2020 3:00 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Duduzane Zuma
Political analyst
Reverend Frank Chikane
Clement Manyathela
DD Mabuza
Lukhona Mnguni
Kate Zuma
Zooming with Zumas
Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma
University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
"Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

In a YouTube video, former President Jacob Zuma, in conversation with his son Duduzane Zuma, alleges that people wanting to murder him poisoned and killed his son, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma (25), instead.

FILE: Duduzane Zuma (left) in court with his father Jacob Zuma. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

Nhlakanipho Zuma died on 1 July 2018 from complications related Lupus, it was said at the time.

He and Duduzile Zuma share a mother, Kate Zuma, who committed suicide in 2000.

Watch the Zumas’ video in which Duduzane especially makes serious allegations (notably against Reverend Frank Chikane and Deputy President DD Mabuza):

Clement Manyathela interviewed Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The trial is definitely now probably coming at some point… He needs to give his supporters something to bite on… Maybe trying to find sympathy? It humanises and takes away from the narrative of corruption and State Capture. But, of course, they can’t run away from that…

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

There’s a sense of betrayal… by the Deputy President… Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar… he has some political clout…

Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Listen to Mnguni’s analysis in the audio below.
































