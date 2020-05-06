Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'
In a YouTube video, former President Jacob Zuma, in conversation with his son Duduzane Zuma, alleges that people wanting to murder him poisoned and killed his son, Nhlakanipho Vusi Zuma (25), instead.
Nhlakanipho Zuma died on 1 July 2018 from complications related Lupus, it was said at the time.
He and Duduzile Zuma share a mother, Kate Zuma, who committed suicide in 2000.
Watch the Zumas’ video in which Duduzane especially makes serious allegations (notably against Reverend Frank Chikane and Deputy President DD Mabuza):
Clement Manyathela interviewed Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The trial is definitely now probably coming at some point… He needs to give his supporters something to bite on… Maybe trying to find sympathy? It humanises and takes away from the narrative of corruption and State Capture. But, of course, they can’t run away from that…Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
There’s a sense of betrayal… by the Deputy President… Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar… he has some political clout…Lukhona Mnguni, Political Analyst - University of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Listen to Mnguni’s analysis in the audio below.
More from Local
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help?
'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery.Read More
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19
Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.Read More
Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works
Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative.Read More
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in placeRead More
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
"They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral
Gauteng woman involved in a car accident verbally abused and threatened Siphosethu Ngomane, then devolved into using the K-word.Read More
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 7572, with 148 deaths
2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted.Read More
More from Opinion
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'
Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!
Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try…Read More
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
"They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.Read More
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China'
Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher.Read More
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options...
"The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson.Read More
Moving house and evictions not yet allowed. Hints that Level-3 may allow both
Michelle Dickens (Tenant Profile Network) explains definitively what’s allowed, and when we can expect to start moving again.Read More
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society'
Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth.Read More
More from Politics
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'
"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.Read More
Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all
Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday.Read More
Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.Read More
Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May
The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4
Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.Read More
ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore
The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.Read More
U-turn on cigarettes was a setback for Cyril Ramaphosa, says Peter Bruce
Columnist and former editor Peter Bruce says President Cyril Ramaphosa's political standing has been damaged by the extended cigarette ban.Read More
WCED preparing for schools to reopen in June for Grades 7 and 12, says MEC
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer says the department will be ready to welcome back grade 7 and matric learners next month.Read More