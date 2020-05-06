'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Continuing the lockdown will cause a “humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19”, according to a panel of actuaries who sent a detailed report to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider.

Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) projects that, if the restrictive lockdown regulations are not discontinued immediately, they may cause 29 times more deaths than they aim to prevent.

In other words, continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than the Covid-19 itself.

Panda says the “lives versus the economy” narrative is a false dichotomy.

It says that six weeks ago, “a rapid lockdown was a prudent decision” but that the government must now take note of new developments and data.

John Maytham interviewed Panda’s Nick Hudson.

It becomes increasingly difficult to see the failure to lift the lockdown as being in the interest of citizens of this country. Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

There is an argument that lives take precedent over the economy… everybody survives because there is an economy… There is no sign that anybody in government is taking this into account… Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

I have a team of life insurance actuaries… Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

