Today at 20:25
The impact of Coronavirus on the insurance industry & rise in fire insurance claims?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:15
How to root out quackery
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Nox Makunga - plant scientist at the Department of Botany and Zoology at Stellenbosch University
George Claassen - Science Journalism Lecturer at University Stellenbosch
Today at 21:31
GDS 2020: Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: These vibrant bus stop murals reclaim overlooked public spaces
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

6 May 2020 4:07 PM
by
Tags:
Panda
John Maytham
Daily Maverick
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
Nick Hudson
Pandemic Data and Analytics
Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

Continuing the lockdown will cause a “humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19”, according to a panel of actuaries who sent a detailed report to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider.

Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) projects that, if the restrictive lockdown regulations are not discontinued immediately, they may cause 29 times more deaths than they aim to prevent.

In other words, continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than the Covid-19 itself.

Panda says the “lives versus the economy” narrative is a false dichotomy.

It says that six weeks ago, “a rapid lockdown was a prudent decision” but that the government must now take note of new developments and data.

(For the actual letter to the President and a detailed report on it, read: "Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a 'humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19′ if restrictive lockdown is not lifted".)

John Maytham interviewed Panda’s Nick Hudson.

It becomes increasingly difficult to see the failure to lift the lockdown as being in the interest of citizens of this country.

Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

There is an argument that lives take precedent over the economy… everybody survives because there is an economy… There is no sign that anybody in government is taking this into account…

Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

I have a team of life insurance actuaries…

Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
