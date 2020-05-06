'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'
Continuing the lockdown will cause a “humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19”, according to a panel of actuaries who sent a detailed report to President Cyril Ramaphosa to consider.
Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) projects that, if the restrictive lockdown regulations are not discontinued immediately, they may cause 29 times more deaths than they aim to prevent.
In other words, continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than the Covid-19 itself.
Panda says the “lives versus the economy” narrative is a false dichotomy.
It says that six weeks ago, “a rapid lockdown was a prudent decision” but that the government must now take note of new developments and data.
(For the actual letter to the President and a detailed report on it, read: “Actuaries warn Ramaphosa of a ‘humanitarian disaster to dwarf Covid-19′ if restrictive lockdown is not lifted”.)
John Maytham interviewed Panda’s Nick Hudson.
It becomes increasingly difficult to see the failure to lift the lockdown as being in the interest of citizens of this country.Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics
There is an argument that lives take precedent over the economy… everybody survives because there is an economy… There is no sign that anybody in government is taking this into account…Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics
I have a team of life insurance actuaries…Nick Hudson, Pandemic Data and Analytics
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!
Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try…Read More
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19
Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.Read More
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in placeRead More
Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)
"They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'
The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.Read More
'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases at 7572, with 148 deaths
2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted.Read More
Meet Marshall Nelson, the Mitchells Plain dad making 3D-printed visors for free
Marshall Nelson and his children are producing 3D-printed visor masks and distributing them in the Mitchells Plain community, free of charge.Read More
Has government created a monopoly on food distribution in order to gain votes?
What's really behind government regulations requiring food parcel donations to be handed over to local municipalities?Read More