With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
SA Express is gone. Comair is in business rescue.
SAA is being kept alive.
The Money Show asked Kirby Gordon - Head of Sales & Distribution at FlySafair, how the airline is coping.
Like many other businesses out there we've been without revenue now since the lockdown started on the 27th of March. Unfortunately our expenses did not stop, we had to continue paying staff, leases. There's a lot of fixed expenses in an airline.Kirby Gordon - Head of Sales & Distribution - FlySafair
Luckily we went into the lockdown in a quite strong liquidity position. But none of us planned to be without revenue for....how long... some say six months.Kirby Gordon - Head of Sales & Distribution - FlySafair
The only info we have is the risk adjustment study that was published. In that we can only start flying in level two. But even in level two, they said it will only be allowed for business travel and authorised for particular reasons. Only in level one we'll be allowed to fly as normal. Our business model means we need to fly a lot of flights with a lot of passengers. When level one is going to come is anybody's guess. The only timeline I heard from government is that we must expect at least six to eight months. I only expect us to go back to level one after the peak in September.Kirby Gordon - Head of Sales & Distribution - FlySafair
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?
