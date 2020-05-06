Streaming issues? Report here
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help?

6 May 2020 5:20 PM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Robbery
Crime
Animal welfare
Mdzananda Animal Clinic
Lockdown
'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic had to close its doors today after become the second such clinic in Khayelitsha to be robbed at gunpoint during lockdown.

Fundraising and communications manager Marcelle du Plessis says the SA Mast Animal Clinic - the other one that was robbed - has stepped in to assist the animal owners who'd been queueing up at Mdzananda.

RELATED: Staff at Khayelitsha animal clinic need urgent support after robbery at gunpoint

Du Plessis herself was not present during today's robbery, but recounts how it happened according to the reduced lockdown staff on duty.

She says little dogs can be passed through the clinic's gates, but today a big dog had to be returned to its owners and the pedestrian gate had to be opened.

That's when the robbers struck.

When that gate opened a bunch of guys came in with guns blazing.

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Fortunately none of the "half team" members on duty were injured but they have to now cope with the emotional trauma they went through on top of their increased workload.

The team that is on site is dealing with the same amount of animals that we usually get pre-lockdown, so it's all very stressful already and now this is just adding to the stress.

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Along with some cash, three vital laptops, personal cellphones and also computer flat screens were stolen.

We're trying to convert our system from a paper system to a computer system

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

Du Plessis notes that security will now also have to be improved at the clinic.

She says the surrounding community is usually on the lookout and notifies the clinic about anything unusual going on.

So it's strange to me that no-one saw it coming and to me that only reflects the fear that is happening in the community right now... that they don't want to speak up...

Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and communications manager - Mdzananda Animal Clinic

A CapeTalk listener has already pledged to donate two smartphones to the clinic.

If you are able to help with a contribution in cash or kind, see the details below:

Find banking/donation info on www.mdzananda.co.za/donate-ctzx or email info@mdzananda.co.za.

Listen to the update in the audio below:


