Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped

On Tuesday night, a reported 200+ South Africans were left stranded at Doha Hamad International Airport after their Qatar Airways flight was turned back on the runway.

The overnight delay was seemingly due to problems on South Africa's side in securing enough quarantine space for the passengers on their arrival back home.

Those citizens are now on a flight expected to land in South Africa on Wednesday evening, says Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

Monyela describes what led to the delay:

It appears from what happened last night that the sister departments that handle that leg of the process weren't ready. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

As to why they were not ready - you'll get a million explanations for that because this flight was known that it was coming and even the number of people that were coming. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

He says processes have now been set in motion to prevent a repetition of last night's incident with any other South Africa-bound flight because somebody happened "to drop the ball".

The inconveniences are regrettable... We shouldn't be inconveniencing our nationals when they've already suffered a great deal being stranded abroad for many weeks and days. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

As a result of Tuesday night's chaos, Qatar Airways has now asked for certain guarantees to avoid a repeat.

Where a plane is fueled and it's taxiing and they are told: No! You can't take off because certain things need to happen. This is where we are now - we are trying to arrange that those guarantees, in writing, are given to Qatar Airways and all the other stakeholders we work with. Emirates was also open to the idea of starting to fly this way and bring people who are stranded in all sorts of destinations... Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

Where we are concerned as Dirco, we are doing everything possible to ensure that our nationals are who are stranded abroad are brought back home... We are in contact with stakeholders to ensure that everything that needs to be done, is done. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

There is now an appreciation that perhaps the number of beds that they had planned for may not be enough and therefore they need to make sure that extra beds are made available because the numbers are going up. Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson - Dirco

For more detail on the repatriation of South Africans stranded abroad, take a listen: