City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe this week released draft amendments to electricity regulations that could see municipalities buying or producing their own energy.
The draft amendments are currently open for public comment.
The City of Cape Town, however, says this development is not enough for it to stop the court case it's bringing against national government in its drive for an independent power grid.
RELATED: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare
I think one should be cautiously optimistic that at least there's some form of publication that's been forthcoming from the minister, but at the same time one has to acknowledge that since 2015 we have in fact been knocking on their door and it's been shut quite vociferously in our face each and every time.Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town
Nassiep says this is part of the reason the City does not intend to withdraw its case, scheduled for court on Monday.
This is partly what's driving the City's motivation to keep going with the court case... It's still scheduled to be heard on the 11th of May, albeit it's going to be in a somewhat different format in a virtual type of setting...Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town
We're not going to withdraw the court case and I think I speak on this matter with the support of the mayoral committee and the mayor mainly because, as I said, it still does not permit the City to go out into the open market at this point. We still have to wait for that determination and we still have to wait for it to be included in the Integrated Resource Plan.Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town
I think the expectation in the public domain was that we might withdraw the case given the positive statements made by the president during his Sona address, but since then we've seen very little in the way of progress. The only thing is the fact that, yes, that municipalities with good financial standing may apply and of course, that remains as vague as anything that we've been exposed to in the past.Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town
He points out that while the Covid-19 lockdown may have provided a temporary respite from load shedding, electricity demand will increase again in the future and Cape Town will be vulnerable once more.
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
