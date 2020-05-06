Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:31
GDS 2020: Global Drug Survey special edition on COVID-19
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Keith Scott - Co-Founder at South African Drug Policy Initiative (SADPI)
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: These vibrant bus stop murals reclaim overlooked public spaces
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Second Khayelitsha animal clinic robbed at gunpoint - Can you help? 'They came in with guns blazing'. The Mdzananda Animal Clinic is in desperate need of support after an armed robbery. 6 May 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
India and Thailand lifts alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide. 6 May 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations

6 May 2020 7:39 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Gwede Mantashe
City of Cape Town
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
electricity regulations
Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep.

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe this week released draft amendments to electricity regulations that could see municipalities buying or producing their own energy.

The draft amendments are currently open for public comment.

The City of Cape Town, however, says this development is not enough for it to stop the court case it's bringing against national government in its drive for an independent power grid.

RELATED: Cape Town is ready to break free from Eskom and end its load shedding nightmare

I think one should be cautiously optimistic that at least there's some form of publication that's been forthcoming from the minister, but at the same time one has to acknowledge that since 2015 we have in fact been knocking on their door and it's been shut quite vociferously in our face each and every time.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town

Nassiep says this is part of the reason the City does not intend to withdraw its case, scheduled for court on Monday.

This is partly what's driving the City's motivation to keep going with the court case... It's still scheduled to be heard on the 11th of May, albeit it's going to be in a somewhat different format in a virtual type of setting...

Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town

We're not going to withdraw the court case and I think I speak on this matter with the support of the mayoral committee and the mayor mainly because, as I said, it still does not permit the City to go out into the open market at this point. We still have to wait for that determination and we still have to wait for it to be included in the Integrated Resource Plan.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town

I think the expectation in the public domain was that we might withdraw the case given the positive statements made by the president during his Sona address, but since then we've seen very little in the way of progress. The only thing is the fact that, yes, that municipalities with good financial standing may apply and of course, that remains as vague as anything that we've been exposed to in the past.

Kadri Nassiep, Executive director: Energy - City of Cape Town

He points out that while the Covid-19 lockdown may have provided a temporary respite from load shedding, electricity demand will increase again in the future and Cape Town will be vulnerable once more.

Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


6 May 2020 7:39 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Gwede Mantashe
City of Cape Town
Load shedding
Independent Power Producers
electricity regulations

Recommended

More from Business

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lesotho-alcoholjpegjpg

India and Thailand lift alcohol ban, but SA, Panama and Sri Lanka still dry

6 May 2020 7:26 PM

In South Africa, smokers and drinkers must go cold turkey or break Covid-19 lockdown rules. We compare other countries worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flysafair logo

With airlines in business rescue, how is Flysafair holding up?

6 May 2020 6:39 PM

The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting airlines ultra-hard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

6 May 2020 4:07 PM

Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

Save your favourite small biz with vouchers for the future - here's how it works

6 May 2020 12:05 PM

Kieno Kammies chats to the co-founder and director of Dineplan and Voucherplan Greg Whitfield about the initiative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris

6 May 2020 11:42 AM

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-ewn-tempjpg

Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)

6 May 2020 11:30 AM

"They don’t want to cause panic. It’s not something which is uncommon, it’s all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

6 May 2020 9:45 AM

The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

39167465-stock-vector-no-alcohol-and-smoking-sign-create-by-vectorjpg

South Africa losing R250m a day because of illicit trade

5 May 2020 7:51 PM

The ban on selling goods like alcohol and cigarettes has resulted in a big boom in illicit trade in the time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Income tax

This is what the impact of Covid-19 on tax collection means

5 May 2020 7:14 PM

A 285 billion rand shortfall in April alone. An analyst looks at the implication of SARS not meeting targets due to the Covid-19..

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

190325qatarjpg

Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped

6 May 2020 6:42 PM

South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jacob-zuma-and-duduzane-zumajpg

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

6 May 2020 3:00 PM

"Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

6 May 2020 9:45 AM

The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

a06cd9d3-4f9c-41a3-8716-1392eeeaab71.jpg

'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'

6 May 2020 9:08 AM

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

'Study showing smokers less like to be infected by Covid-19 not peer-reviewed'

5 May 2020 2:17 PM

"The French study isn’t credible," says Dr Catherine Egbe, a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus5

Sassa explains 'glitch' that caused double payments or none at all

5 May 2020 8:39 AM

Sassa grants administration general manager says those that received no payment should have the money in accounts on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-nkosazana-edjpg

Presidency: Malicious attacks on Minister Dlamini-Zuma unwarranted and baseless

4 May 2020 11:11 AM

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says there is no basis to the allegations against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200420-strandfontein-edjpg

Mayor Plato: Strandfontein homeless camp final closing date is 20 May

4 May 2020 8:58 AM

The controversial camp for the homeless is being scaled down and phased-out as was the plan, says Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190710-thulas-nxesi-edjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Labour Minister briefs business on Covid-19 lockdown Level 4

3 May 2020 2:22 PM

Ahead of over 1.5 million workers returning to work on Monday here are the safety measures companies need to put in place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

ANCWL condemns 'attacks' on Dlamini-Zuma amid tobacco ban furore

3 May 2020 1:53 PM

The league says targeting the minister is a calculated move to create the impression she's undermining President Ramaphosa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

Business Opinion

[WATCH] K-word rant during fender bender goes viral

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Invest now to fight next pandemic, says WHO

6 May 2020 8:30 PM

Trump says coronavirus crisis 'worse than Pearl Harbour' or 9/11

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Alex, Sandton most affected by COVID-19, says Gauteng Health Dept

6 May 2020 8:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA