Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown

Golden Arrow Bus Services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations and has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

It has also put in place an automatic extension on tickets that were bought before lockdown commenced.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer outlines the company's position.

Golden Arrow is acutely aware that many of our passengers are facing very tough times. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

In order to play our part in easing the burden that so many people are facing, we have put in place an automatic extension on all rides that unused rides on them as a result of lockdown. This will be in place until 31 July but is subject to review going forward. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

The automated fare system will first use the unused rides from the expired product before deducting any journeys from the newer products. These newer products will also be extended to ensure that passengers do not lose out on what they have purchased as a result of lockdown restrictions. Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Standard rules will apply in terms of route validity.

Anyone experiencing any issues with the extension may contact 0800-656463 or email fares@gabs.co.za

Listen to the Dyke-Beyer below: