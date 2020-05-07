Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Today at 08:07
Caxton pulls plug on presses
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Botes - Caxton GM
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Tinsley Woodcrafters
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape Premier in conversation with Kieno ahead of a Special provincial cabinet meeting today
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Golden Arrow bus drivers threaten to close all depots due to Covid-19 fears
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 10:20
Re-Imagining Tourism in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:33
#Saveyourfaves-Strolla Restaurant and Bar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr G - Psychologist
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff. 7 May 2020 7:35 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths 11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide. 7 May 2020 7:15 AM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19. 6 May 2020 6:52 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Beach protest sending out 'privileged message', says surf reporter Surf reporter Steve Pike explains where he stands on the controversial #BackInTheWater protests. 5 May 2020 6:25 PM
Struggling to repay your car loan? About to miss a payment? You have options... "The banks do not want to repossess your car," says National Debt Advisors CEO Sebastian Alexanderson. 5 May 2020 11:00 AM
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa's best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead! Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try… 6 May 2020 1:00 PM
Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown

7 May 2020 7:35 AM
by
Tags:
Cape Town
Golden Arrow Bus Service
COVID19
Level 4 lockdown
Safety measures
The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.

Golden Arrow Bus Services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations and has implemented safety measures to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

It has also put in place an automatic extension on tickets that were bought before lockdown commenced.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer outlines the company's position.

Golden Arrow is acutely aware that many of our passengers are facing very tough times.

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

In order to play our part in easing the burden that so many people are facing, we have put in place an automatic extension on all rides that unused rides on them as a result of lockdown. This will be in place until 31 July but is subject to review going forward.

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

The automated fare system will first use the unused rides from the expired product before deducting any journeys from the newer products. These newer products will also be extended to ensure that passengers do not lose out on what they have purchased as a result of lockdown restrictions.

Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer, Public relations manager - Golden Arrow

Standard rules will apply in terms of route validity.

Anyone experiencing any issues with the extension may contact 0800-656463 or email fares@gabs.co.za

Listen to the Dyke-Beyer below:


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

7 May 2020 7:15 AM

11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases

6 May 2020 6:52 PM

The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

6 May 2020 4:07 PM

Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!

6 May 2020 1:00 PM

Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try…

Coronavirus

500 health workers test positive for Covid-19

6 May 2020 12:52 PM

Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris

6 May 2020 11:42 AM

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place

covid-ewn-tempjpg

Frere Hospital is hiding positive Covid-19 cases – Denosa (nursing union)

6 May 2020 11:30 AM

"They don't want to cause panic. It's not something which is uncommon, it's all over the province," says Denosa's Khaya Sodidi.

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

6 May 2020 10:14 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?'

6 May 2020 9:45 AM

The President wouldn't've have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.

a06cd9d3-4f9c-41a3-8716-1392eeeaab71.jpg

'We are able to overcome hardship and emerge out of very difficult times'

6 May 2020 9:08 AM

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe commander and political prisoner Ashley Forbes talks about some lessons for this time of Covid-19.

