Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Lock Down anger management and Psychological coping strategies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr G - Psychologist
Today at 13:20
Restaurant consultant appeals to customers to check before using big delivery platforms
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Mike Said
Today at 13:40
Effort to save Clanwilliam cedar trees continue despite lockdown putting a spanner in the works
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rory du Plessis
Today at 13:50
Junior Biologists Course goes online at Two Oceans Aquarium
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Katja Langui
Today at 14:10
DIY with Angelo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack. 7 May 2020 10:43 AM
Money matters keeping you awake at night? Have you considered financial therapy? Psychologists are seeing a rise in clients seeking specific support to help deal with financial anxiety on an emotional level. 7 May 2020 10:42 AM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
View all Politics
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report. 6 May 2020 8:00 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

7 May 2020 8:57 AM
by
Tags:
Arson
Sea Point
Homeless
arson attack
COVID19
LockdownSA
Peter Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his car is linked to those that opposed him feeding homeless people from his car.

Peter Wagenaar's motor car was petrol bombed and burnt to a shell on Wednesday night while parked on the Sea Point beachfront.

Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his vehicle is linked to a group of Sea Point residents who opposed him feeding homeless people in the area from his car.

He had been told by some residents as well as the South African Police Servies (SAPS) to stop feeding the homeless in the area.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to him about what happened.

My wife and I decided to look after the homeless in terms of giving them meals.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

He says the homeless in the Sea Point area usually search in bins for leftover food, but with lockdown the bins are empty.

There would also be very few other human beings walking around that they could bum off which they would usually do in the ordinary course of life.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

We saw someone scratching in the bin a few nights before lockdown and I said to my wife we need to get a permit and help these folk out because there is not going to be any sustenance for them and in my view, they would eventually turn to crime just to put food in their stomachs.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

The permit issued to him is an annexure C form 1 in terms of the Disaster Management Act allowing him to perform an essential service of giving people food.

He says he received two permits, the first was issued early in the lockdown by the City of Cape Town.

He says he has been stopped and questioned a few times by law enforcement regarding whether he has the correct paperwork.

Then the head of law enforcement came to see me about three weeks ago and said, you know Peter I really wouldn't mind if you would take this operation up and around the corner, and I said well that is just kicking the can up the road. These folks are local to where we are.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

He then received a call on a Friday three weeks ago from the City of Cape Town's Richard Holdstock who had issued him with the original permit, he explains.

Richard said it is with a heavy heart that I have to revoke your permit.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

Peter asked for the weekend to put alternative plans in place and contacted an NGO that agreed to help.

I was then issued a new permit by them and since them I have had a permit in place.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

He believes most residents are supportive but there is a handful who are very opposed to the work he is doing.

We get a lot of donations from many of the neighbours and a massive amount of support

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

He says he has also been privy to what he considers to be very derogatory emails of those who are unhappy with the feeding scheme.

The derogatory terms of 'let's get these people off our roads'...and 'let's move them into other areas, it shouldn't be our problem, this is the platinum mile.' And one gentleman had the gall to come and speak to me and...said to me do you know what you are doing to the value of our properties? These properties are worth millions.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

The sentiment is as long as it is not happening on our doorstep it is fine...out of sight out of mind.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

He describes how not long before the arson attack, a police captain knocked on the door of his apartment.

He went absolutely ballistic with me...he said he had an issue with me feeding the people. I asked what law am I contravening? He then said he is not interested in my permit I am not allowed to create a gathering.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

The arson is taking it too far. There has been so much hatred and vitriol on the internet. When I looked out of the window at 3.40 am and saw the car was on fire, I said to my wife, babes, don't get a fright the car is on fire. Someone has gone a little bit too far and please call the fire department while I go downstairs and make sure the other cars are not in danger.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

There is a danger of acting with bravado on social media, he says.

There have been a couple of guys on social media hinting at or inciting violence. I have ignored all of it..but now someone has clearly taken this too far.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

A nurse who lives in our block across the way at 3.35 am saw a motorbike turning right near our vehicle and saw a flash of light. And that has now been confirmed on CCTV footage. You clearly see two guys on a motorbike, one throws a petrol bomb under the car, jumps back on the bike and drives off.

Peter Wagenaar, Arson attack victim

Listen to what Peter has to say below:


7 May 2020 8:57 AM
by
Tags:
Arson
Sea Point
Homeless
arson attack
COVID19
LockdownSA

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

carling-black-label-sab-beerjpg

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-cape-townjpg - 123rf

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

7 May 2020 10:43 AM

Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

discoveryjpg

Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality

7 May 2020 9:16 AM

The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-arrowsjpg

Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown

7 May 2020 7:35 AM

The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

7 May 2020 7:15 AM

11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases

6 May 2020 6:52 PM

The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'

6 May 2020 4:07 PM

Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Herbal cigarette 123rf 123rflifestyle

Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!

6 May 2020 1:00 PM

Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try…

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

500 health workers test positive for Covid-19

6 May 2020 12:52 PM

Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights on 123rflocal 123rfpolitics 123rf

Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris

6 May 2020 11:42 AM

Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in place

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Local

Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas'

Local Opinion Politics

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

Local

EWN Highlights

Is lengana the cure? Healers association back Madagascar for COVID-19 ‘cure’

7 May 2020 10:44 AM

94 Lesotho nationals deported from Lindela centre today, says Motsoaledi

7 May 2020 9:57 AM

'Let me upgrade you': Digital version of your driver’s licence on the way

7 May 2020 9:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA