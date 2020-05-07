Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality
Nobody is going to the gym – whether they want to, or not.
Many gym members haven’t had to pay their monthly fees and some medical aids, notably Discovery, have assured members they are in no danger of losing their gym membership discounts for not reaching the required number of visits over a rolling 12-month period.
The mandated number of visits is usually set at 36 but some members were informed that this requirement has been loosened to 30 visits for the periods to the end of March and April.
Despite this, many members say the number of required visits has not been adjusted and remains on 36.
There are also members, unable to attend 36 times, who have been issued with notices that their discounts have been cut from 75% to 50% (from 1 June) as a result.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender to help us make sense of the situation.
We decided to pause any required penalties… Even before lockdown, we sent out a message saying the discount you get in February will be the discount you get throughout lockdown until gyms reopen at the end…Dinesh Govender, CEO - Vitality
Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to update our front-end system… some people got warnings saying their discount is ending. I can guarantee members need not worry. They will receive the same discount when gyms reopen. We’re updating the system to reflect the correct message…Dinesh Govender, CEO - Vitality
We’ve created our own online workout videos on our platforms where we continue to give Vitality points… member of Virgin Active and Planet Fitness can also access videos on their apps, and we’re giving Vitality points for that as well, they count as gym visits…Dinesh Govender, CEO - Vitality
Every month of lockdown we will top up your visits to 36…Dinesh Govender, CEO - Vitality
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
