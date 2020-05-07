Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Paul Jacobson, who is accused of having played a central role in the alleged arson attack on a vehicle owned by a community member, Peter Wagenaar, who was feeding the homeless community, by posting his personal details on Facebook.

Jacobson is an admin on the Facebook group Atlantic Seaboard Action Group that has been vehemently against what Peter Wagenaar was doing.

He says the police have been at his home questioning him and it has been very traumatic for his family. He wants to relay his side of the story.

We absolutely condemn this kind of behaviour. We have even put a R5000 reward for anyone who can bring the culprit to justice. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

I'm struggling to understand, based on a debate, how any person could associate me or any resident that would be so annoyed with a debate that they would go and throw a bomb or something on a car. It is beyond reason, it is unacceptable and beyond the capability, I believe, of any reasonable resident to do something like that. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

There is something far more heinous, something more vicious. If one had to apply your mind, it is just not in our capability or desire, it is disgusting, it is disgraceful. And unfortunately, our Facebook group and another have been tied into this and it has gone viral. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

He refutes any suggestion that the Facebook group's debate could have led a member to take things too far, arguing it is made up of councillors and lawyers.

In fact, on our Facebook group, we do not tolerate anyone who comes with any vigilante attitudes. They are blocked immediately. We hold various groups accountable including the City of Cape Town, the DA, and our councilors. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

We work very closely with social development services to try uplift vulnerable people. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

We love what Peter is doing but it should be more in line with what social development and the shelters are asking for him to do his feeding scheme on their properties or NGOs. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

No one can survive on the street...To eat from a dirty bin is so undignified and nobody can survive the elements. There is no hate at all. We are so generous in supporting NGOs. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

But screengrabs show the Facebook group shared Peter's car details, address, and threatened to share ID numbers of others that helped him.

When we have say, people parking in disabled parking bays or taxis driving through red traffic lights, we are asked by many to name and shame. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

In this case, whether it is known to Peter or not, the actual damage that he is doing, by going against the directive of the City and by not allowing these people a better opportunity to better themselves. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

We think it is outrageous that the City has not come up with more funding to assist people...it is disgraceful that the City allows people to sleep and die on the street rather than investing big money to uplift these humans. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

Doxing, or doxxing, is the internet-based practice of publicly broadcasting private or identifying information about an individual or organisation and is considered highly contentious.

What was Jacobson thinking when he shared Peter's surname, initials, licence registration and address on social media, asks Refilwe Moloto?

I did that with liberty because the day before Peter was on CapeTalk's show and he publically advertised where he operates from. So I did not believe that information was confidential.

Why share that information?

All I was hoping was that Peter would then take note that many of the residents are unhappy with his actions and that he would refrain from doing it.

That could be perceived as a form of a threat, suggests Refilwe.

No, no threats whatsoever. I don't even know Peter, I have never seen him. I don't know where he lives... Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

Refilwe interrupts Jacobson to correct him saying he does know where Peter lives as he shared the details online.

Well, I don't know where that is geographically. Paul Jacobson, Administrator - Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook

