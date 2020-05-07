SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

SAB will soon be forced to destroy 132 million litres of beer - about 400 million bottles.

The company is not allowed to bottle beer stored in tanks due to legislation that limits how much alcohol they’re allowed to keep onsite.

To avoid having to destroy the product, it is now lobbying the government to permit it to move the bottled beer to its depots.

Lockdown regulations prohibit SAB from transporting alcohol not meant for export.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about today's "trending" stories, including this one about SAB's conundrum in Business Insider.

You can imagine in this time when everyone is dying for a beer… it sounds a bit like the oil reserves… they might have to destroy it! 400 million bottles of beer! Barbara Friedman

