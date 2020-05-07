SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer
SAB will soon be forced to destroy 132 million litres of beer - about 400 million bottles.
The company is not allowed to bottle beer stored in tanks due to legislation that limits how much alcohol they’re allowed to keep onsite.
To avoid having to destroy the product, it is now lobbying the government to permit it to move the bottled beer to its depots.
Lockdown regulations prohibit SAB from transporting alcohol not meant for export.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about today’s “trending” stories, including this one (click here - if you dare - to read the article about SAB's conundrum in Business Insider).
You can imagine in this time when everyone is dying for a beer… it sounds a bit like the oil reserves… they might have to destroy it! 400 million bottles of beer!Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online
Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack.Read More
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality
The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.Read More
Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'
Peter Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his car is linked to those that opposed him feeding homeless people from his car.Read More
Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown
The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths
11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19.Read More
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'
Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More
Desperate for a ciggie? While Govt makes up its mind(s) – smoke these instead!
Ramaphosa said "yes". Dlamini-Zuma said "no". To avoid going crazy, perhaps give one (or all) of these 11 smokable herbs a try…Read More
500 health workers test positive for Covid-19
Minister Mkhize confirms 26 health workers were hospitalised, a doctor and a nurse have died and Denosa is very disappointed.Read More
Most Cape manufacturers can go well beyond 30% employment safely - Tim Harris
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris says much of the Cape economy can start operating with physical distancing safely in placeRead More