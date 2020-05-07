Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

Capetonian, Peter Wagenaar had his vehicle allegedly set alight by someone he believes was retaliating for his feeding scheme for the homeless.

One of the admins for a Facebook group Atlantic Seaboard Action Group, that has been vehemently against what Peter Wagenaar was doing also spoke to Refilwe earlier denying any involvement in the arson attack. The Facebook admin Paul Jacobson had, however, shared Wagenaar's surname, car registration and address online.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sea Point Ward Councillor Dave Bryant about the situation of homeless people in the area and the events that have unfolded.

He says the lockdown is an unprecedented situation.

But the Facebook page which is being referred to quite often, the Atlantic Seaboard Action Group, which Mr Jacobson referred to as being very well controlled and they ensure nobody says anything that is untoward, racial or instigating violence, but I, unfortunately, can't agree with him there. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

I was invited to become a member of that group last year. I did join the group to try and see how I could assist with complaints, as I do with all other groups. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

He subsequently left the group and says he left a statement on their page stating his reasons for doing so.

Many of the comments and posts put on that group were very, very off-colour, many were very aggressive, and there was an obsession with ridding the area of homeless people. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

He acknowledges that residents do have genuine concerns and the City's by-laws need to be taken into consideration in areas such as making fires, defecation, and urination in public.

But there is a way for us to address these issues with a conciliatory approach. It can't be a case of let's go online and put somebody's details up. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

He says there social media posts do have consequences and cites the case of British politician Jo Coz who was murdered by someone who bought into the hateful and aggressive online posts about her.

And in this case, it has led to effectively a form of terrorism that has taken place, where somebody has had their car petrol bombed based potentially on what's been put online and it really is a very sad state of affairs. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

Can a case be made against those that posted this private information online?

Obviously we cannot say we know for sure, but the linkages are there unfortunately and it does seem very unfortunate that these details were posted online. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

He says the group in question is a closed Facebook group but adds there are other open groups where he has had quite fruitful and positive interactions and the City is able to help and get things done.

Is Peter breaking any laws, asks Refilwe?

We are in an unprecedented situation where for the first four weeks of lockdown Sassa was struggling to get out any food parcels at all. So well-meaning people were handing out food...so the City has not wanted to go around and tell people not to do so, but we are encouraging people to hand out food now via the established shelters. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

We don't give out permits for people to give out food from their homes, but again, the City does not want to be too heavy-handed with these situations because we understand we sitting in a very difficult situation. Dave Bryant, Ward Councillor - Cape Town CBD

Listen to Ward Councillor Bryant below: