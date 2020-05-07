Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape doubling every 8 days

The latest results for Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape will be released today during a press conference held by the Western Cape Government.

As of 1pm on May 6 the number of Covid-19 cases in the province stood at 3760, with 73 deaths.

Premier Alan Winde says the numbers are tracking according to what initial predictions had estimated.

During a press conference on Thursday Dr Keith Cloete HOD of Health said 90% of people diagnosed with the virus would not need hospitalisation.

Click below for the full interview:

We (the Western Cape) are half of South Africa's numbers. We're doubling every 8 days. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I've looked at the report and they've said yes, we looking at 1.8% death rate to positive cases which means we're in the norm. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Last week Winde announced that Cape Town's CTICC would be converted in to at 800-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients.

The CTICC hospital is going to be the single biggest Covid-19 hospital in South Africa. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Current nation figures for coronavirus stand at

Listen to the full interview below: