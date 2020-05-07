Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape doubling every 8 days
The latest results for Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape will be released today during a press conference held by the Western Cape Government.
As of 1pm on May 6 the number of Covid-19 cases in the province stood at 3760, with 73 deaths.
Premier Alan Winde says the numbers are tracking according to what initial predictions had estimated.
During a press conference on Thursday Dr Keith Cloete HOD of Health said 90% of people diagnosed with the virus would not need hospitalisation.
Click below for the full interview:
We (the Western Cape) are half of South Africa's numbers. We're doubling every 8 days.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
I've looked at the report and they've said yes, we looking at 1.8% death rate to positive cases which means we're in the norm.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Last week Winde announced that Cape Town's CTICC would be converted in to at 800-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients.
The CTICC hospital is going to be the single biggest Covid-19 hospital in South Africa.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Current nation figures for coronavirus stand at
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi
Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia.Read More
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)
Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine).Read More
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown
Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger.Read More
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'
"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."Read More
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer
You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.Read More
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online
Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack.Read More
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality
The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.Read More
Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'
Peter Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his car is linked to those that opposed him feeding homeless people from his car.Read More
Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown
The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths
11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.Read More