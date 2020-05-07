How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown
F***!
After six weeks of lockdown – with conditions forced on us – many people are more than merely fraying at the edges.
Anger, frustration, anxiety, depression… ANGRY!!!
Right now, more than usual, it feels like social media is full of videos of angry people losing their minds, some erupting in violence.
Kieno Kammies asked psychologist Dr G about for advice on regulating our emotions and healthy, practical coping mechanisms for anger.
You get different types of anger. There is deep-seated anger – that needs to be treated professionally… It has to do with your upbringing and culture. It has to do with your parents, mostly…Dr G, psychologist
Situational, temporary anger… you cannot just let your emotions take control of you! It’s wrong to let it go and to lose control… building up lots of steam and letting it off at the slightest provocation… Some people harbour things, others get it off their chests and get on with life…Dr G, psychologist
It’s not about me… he is not angry with me. He’s not doing it intentionally… he could be having a bad day… a medical emergency, late for work, pissed off at his husband…Dr G, psychologist
Anger is not bad by itself. It can motivate and energise you. It can make you determined and stronger. It can make you survive conditions you would otherwise not survive… If you can channel your emotions… you’ve got a winning recipe!Dr G, psychologist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
WC Covid-19 numbers in the the Western Cape doubling every 8 days
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides Kieno Kammies with an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.Read More
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'
"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."Read More
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer
You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.Read More
Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online
Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack.Read More
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality
The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.Read More
Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'
Peter Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his car is linked to those that opposed him feeding homeless people from his car.Read More
Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown
The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths
11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.Read More
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 72 with 3,771 confirmed cases
The province has recorded 1,122 recoveries from Covid-19.Read More
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent'
Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics).Read More