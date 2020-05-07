Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Tinsley Woodcrafters brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change.

Refilwe chats to founder and owner Brendan Tinsley.

Cape Town-based Tinsley Woodcrafters is a woodworking business that produces furniture for private wholesale as well as built-in units for commercial spaces.

We were shut down at the start of lockdown and all the staff was sent home. I was fortunate to have a fairly good job arrive just before the lockdown started so I was able to move quite a lot of board material to my garage at home. Brendan Tinsley, Founder and owner - Tinsley Woodcrafters

I carried on manufacturing products and furniture building un my home garage with my two little boys so it turned out to be quite a good family bonding time. Teaching a two-year-old and a four-year-old to do woodwork was quite entertaining. Brendan Tinsley, Founder and owner - Tinsley Woodcrafters

Listening to CapeTalk's John Maytham talking one afternoon about how people are going into supermarkets to do their shopping forced to touch surfaces he was inspired to create a special 'touch-less' tool to help.

I developed a nice wooden tool that allows people to open and close doors, to push buttons on ATMs and parking lot pay-points. In public restrooms, you need to open and close taps, toilet seats - many surfaces that have been touched during the day with others. Brendan Tinsley, Founder and owner - Tinsley Woodcrafters

Just R129 for this Touch-Less tool.

We have 10 staff that work in our studio and now with essential services permit we have been able to reopen and brought in a limited number of staff, who walk to work or come in on Bicycles...we are doing our best to flatten the curve. Brendan Tinsley, Founder and owner - Tinsley Woodcrafters

