[LISTEN] Praise for traffic cops who helped rescue SA rugby ref
A local pro rugby ref has thanked the traffic cops who rescued him on the highway after one of the wheels of his car came off. Quinton Immelman was traveling from Rawsonville to Strand when it happened. He told Kieno Kammies how officials sped into action to help the SA Rugby Union star.
It almost rolled the land cruiser. Luckily came to a stop and the wheel ran about 400 metres into some guy's farmland.Quinton Immelman, Professional rugby referee - South African Rugby Union
It's the same part of the road where a lady got killed last year by a stone through the window.Quinton Immelman, Professional rugby referee - South African Rugby Union
Immelman says he contacted traffic chief Kenny Africa who acted swiftly.
Within five minutes the Huguenot Tunnel services was there, plus the traffic department.Quinton Immelman, Professional rugby referee - South African Rugby Union
Listen to the full conversation below:
