Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar

You can help Strolla Restaurant and Bar and other local stores and restaurants by purchasing a Dineplan voucher that you can redeem later.

Kieno chats with the owner of Strolla Restaurant and Bar Brendan Owen.

We are situated at the end of Sea Point...The name came from our location where people stroll around on the promenade and the area. So the idea is to really stroll in and it is an all-day dining option. Brendan Owen, Owner - Strolla Restaurant and Bar

The Dineplan voucher will give you 10% added value to enjoy after lockdown.

They will be offering a limited take-away menu for now as they ease back after level 5 lockdown and will offer sushi, pizzas and a few customer favourites.

Strolla will be up and running with their take-away menu from Thursday. Just call 021-430 7778 to place an order.

