Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi

Some 100 South African ex-pats living in Saudi Arabia, but stuck in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa for help getting back to their families.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ex-pat Marlene who has been living in the Kingdom for nearly a decade says they're getting desperate.

To date we've only had negativity, we've had no positive feedback. Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia

Marlene and her fellow expats are on the wrong side of a travel ban which has meant they've been unable to return and they're appealing for help from the president.

I've got two daughters there and they are alone. Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia

We just want to get back to our work and our families. I've been there (Saudi) 8 years now. Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia

Marlene says many of the 100 are essential workers, needed back in Saudi.

Some have even been told they might even lose their jobs...and that's a concern. Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia

What we need now is for our government to support us, that's the reason we wrote this letter. Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia

