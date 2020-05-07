Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi
Some 100 South African ex-pats living in Saudi Arabia, but stuck in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa for help getting back to their families.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, ex-pat Marlene who has been living in the Kingdom for nearly a decade says they're getting desperate.
To date we've only had negativity, we've had no positive feedback.Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia
Marlene and her fellow expats are on the wrong side of a travel ban which has meant they've been unable to return and they're appealing for help from the president.
I've got two daughters there and they are alone.Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia
We just want to get back to our work and our families. I've been there (Saudi) 8 years now.Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia
Marlene says many of the 100 are essential workers, needed back in Saudi.
Some have even been told they might even lose their jobs...and that's a concern.Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia
What we need now is for our government to support us, that's the reason we wrote this letter.Marlene - Expatriate living in Saudi Arabia
Listen to the full conversation below:
