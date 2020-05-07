Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Celine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Celine X
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Your rights and the police
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Reseacher at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Coronavirus mutations: Scientists puzzle over impact
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sehaam Khan - Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty of Health Sciences
Today at 16:20
"Behave not to avoid a criminal record, but behave to get this to pass as soon as possible."
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Evans - President at Asa
Today at 16:55
How "hackable" is Zoom?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
Unions slam ‘absurd’ SAA retrenchment proposal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joachim Vermooten - Transport Economist at Independent
Today at 17:20
The performance-enhancing trick to being a better athlete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"  JM 
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia. 7 May 2020 2:41 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
[LISTEN] Praise for traffic cops who helped rescue SA rugby ref Quinton Immelman was traveling from Rawsonville to Strand when the wheel of his land cruiser came off. 7 May 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Duduzane Zuma makes serious claims against DD Mabuza in 'Zooming with Zumas' "Whatever Duduzane Zuma says, he has proven a number of times to be a pathological liar," says political analyst Lukhona Mnguni. 6 May 2020 3:00 PM
'What led to the unbanning of cigarette sales? And, what led to the U-turn?' The President wouldn’t’ve have unbanned cigarette sales without solid reasons and consultation, says Sinenhlanhla Mnguni. 6 May 2020 9:45 AM
View all Politics
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened. 7 May 2020 1:06 PM
SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer. 7 May 2020 11:05 AM
View all Business
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
'Continued lockdown may cause 29 times more deaths than it aims to prevent' Continuing with the lockdown will cause more loss of life than Covid-19 itself, says Nick Hudson (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 6 May 2020 4:07 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

7 May 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Thandi Modise
Microsoft
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak
Clement Manyathela
online security
The Midday Report
Zoom
zoom meetings
zoom bombing
microsoft teams
Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine).

On Thursday, a “Zoom” meeting of Parliament’s programming committee was interrupted when pornographic images appeared onscreen.

Voices hurled racial insults at Speaker Thandi Modise and asked her to show her breasts.

Picture: 123rf.com

Modise postponed the meeting until technicians could fix the security lapse.

Zoom meeting are notorious for being relatively easy to hack.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Don’t use Zoom! Especially if you’re a government or big business. Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

It even has a name – Zoom bombing…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

You’d expect the government – especially at the level of Cabinet - would know better than to use what is a deeply flawed, security compromised – fatally so – software package!

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

They should be using Microsoft Teams… it doesn’t mine its users’ data… its software is safe, secure and regulated… it’s fantastic! … Microsoft has emerged as the company to trust…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Zoom went from 30 million users to 300 million users in the first month of lockdown… an artificial boost… Doing a yoga class on Zoom is fine, but if you’re going to have a Cabinet meeting, don’t use software that’s tragically flawed…

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

The reason people use Zoom is that it’s easy to use. Even Boris Johnson can use it!

Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


7 May 2020 1:49 PM
by
Tags:
Thandi Modise
Microsoft
Stuff Magazine
Toby Shapshak
Clement Manyathela
online security
The Midday Report
Zoom
zoom meetings
zoom bombing
microsoft teams

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

180403salmangif

Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi

7 May 2020 2:41 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape doubling every 8 days

7 May 2020 12:46 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides Kieno Kammies with an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anger angry furious anguish

How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown

7 May 2020 12:39 PM

Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shelley-finch-facebookpng

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carling-black-label-sab-beerjpg

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sea-point-promenade-cape-townjpg - 123rf

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

7 May 2020 10:43 AM

Admin Paul Jacobson says the group "names and shames' online anyone who breaks the rules but denies any involvement in the attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

discoveryjpg

Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality

7 May 2020 9:16 AM

The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200506-sea-point-wagenaar-ejpg

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

7 May 2020 8:57 AM

Peter Wagenaar believes the arson attack on his car is linked to those that opposed him feeding homeless people from his car.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-arrowsjpg

Golden Arrow explains extension of ticket validity during lockdown

7 May 2020 7:35 AM

The bus services resumed operating under level 4 lockdown regulations with safety measures for both passengers and staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

7 May 2020 7:15 AM

11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours with almost 280 000 tests completed nationwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 7808 with 153 deaths

Local

Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Tshwane DA ready to challenge Maile on council dissolution move

7 May 2020 2:26 PM

Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

7 May 2020 1:40 PM

NW health facility closes after nurse tests positive for COVID-19

7 May 2020 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA