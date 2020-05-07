Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

On Thursday, a “Zoom” meeting of Parliament’s programming committee was interrupted when pornographic images appeared onscreen.

Voices hurled racial insults at Speaker Thandi Modise and asked her to show her breasts.

Modise postponed the meeting until technicians could fix the security lapse.

Zoom meeting are notorious for being relatively easy to hack.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Don’t use Zoom! Especially if you’re a government or big business. Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security… Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

It even has a name – Zoom bombing… Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

You’d expect the government – especially at the level of Cabinet - would know better than to use what is a deeply flawed, security compromised – fatally so – software package! Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

They should be using Microsoft Teams… it doesn’t mine its users’ data… its software is safe, secure and regulated… it’s fantastic! … Microsoft has emerged as the company to trust… Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

Zoom went from 30 million users to 300 million users in the first month of lockdown… an artificial boost… Doing a yoga class on Zoom is fine, but if you’re going to have a Cabinet meeting, don’t use software that’s tragically flawed… Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

The reason people use Zoom is that it’s easy to use. Even Boris Johnson can use it! Toby Shapshak, Publisher - Stuff magazine

