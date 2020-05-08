How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:21
Western Cape Economic cluster update after their meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International News Round up with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Open Line and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveurfaves- Cowl Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Crommelin - Owner of Cowl Cape
Today at 10:45
Post Covid-19 how we need to deal the issues of conflict between capitalism and care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tom Fells - Founder and CEO of Boutique Impact Advisory and Amarem
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-Futurism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Spar in Plettenberg Bay creates space in its store for businesses to trade during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Duncan Brown - Owner of Spar in Plettenberg Bay
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications' Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert. 8 May 2020 8:01 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
View all Local
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
View all Politics
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business

8 May 2020 7:00 AM
by
Tags:
supply chain
absa advertorial covid-19
The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.

Africa is in a very precarious position as the global COVID-19 pandemic escalates.

The financial markets across the continent have been particularly hard hit due to heightened volatility and deterioration in liquidity conditions across various asset classes.

The disruption to global supply chains and trade has caused sizable knock on effects in terms of how companies are thinking about cash management and liquidity. Companies are already facing a myriad of issues and decisions in terms of the sustainability of their business relevance, human capital and digital platforms. With a looming global recession, companies are in a tailspin around all these factors. Key considerations in the short term are how companies will approach and formulate their risk management decisions. It is going to be critical for companies and financial institutions to work together to navigate through this crisis.

Foreign exchange, interest rates and commodity hedging considerations may take a back seat in this environment as the focus is on short term cash liquidity and funding requirements. However, given the extreme financial market movements that we are seeing in oil prices and emerging market currencies and the adverse impact this can have on industry participants, it is prudent to focus on these factors as well.

The South African Rand and Nigerian Naira have been particularly hard hit. The South African Rand has traded as high as 19.35, its worse level ever and equates to 28% depreciation against the USD since beginning of the year. This is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the sovereign downgrades by Moody’s and Fitch further resulting in a significant outflow from the SA Bond market.

The rapid deterioration in the local currency has added considerable pressure on import sectors in SA as costs have blown out significantly even though we benefit from lower oil prices. The second-round effects of the pandemic on SA exports are still being calculated however it is likely to also have some adverse impact in certain sectors given slowdown in the global economy.

Further north, Fitch downgraded Nigeria’s rating to B citing ‘aggravation of ongoing pressures on Nigeria's external finances following the recent slump in oil prices and the pandemic shock’. The Naira is at serious risk of further devaluation especially given that the budget was cut by 14% due to lower oil revenue.

The rest of the African continent will also be exposed to weak economic and fiscal conditions, rising costs especially those countries with large foreign currency denominated debt and deteriorating trading environments due to global supply shocks.

It is prudent to understand the financial impact that arises from these conditions sooner rather than later in order to ensure medium to long term sustainability. Foreign exchange and commodities losses can have a significant impact on a company’s income statement and its ability to sustain day to day activities.

Without any certainty on when the pandemic will end, companies should analyse all risk factors that will adversely affect their business in the coming weeks. It is critical to perform sensitivity analysis on financial, liquidity and capital risks and requirements that will be impacted. Companies must remain vigilant over their hedging portfolios in terms of both the impact of financial market dislocations and reviewing risk management policies and strategies.

This is unchartered territory and operating in it will be quite challenging for many companies. You will need banking relationships that not only understands the local market and regulatory environment but can also help a client understand these dynamics and how they will affect or impact their business, particularly from a financial risk perspective.

For bankers, this means spending time to have an even deeper understanding of the client’s business and how the impact of the pandemic will affect it so that you can help them to develop and refine guidelines on how they can implement and execute risk management policies. Bankers will also have to recommend how clients can shape their decision-making approach when thinking about managing financial risks especially through this crisis. Equally important in this environment, we also need to come up with tools to help companies to implement risk solutions in real time.

These are financial risk nuances that a sound banking partner can assist a client with; for example, provide risk management solutions that provide more flexibility during periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty while ensuring cash flow certainty. Appropriate engagement with Regulators is crucial during this time given the nature of possible solutions, cash flow management and cognizance of financial market conditions.

We appreciate that every client is different in terms of their needs, decision making approach and risk factors. Solutions are bespoke and targeted in terms of the client’s requirements and the markets they operate in. Leveraging Absa’s strong African footprint and access to global markets allows us to provide innovative and viable solutions in tough market conditions.

Absa is spending more time educating clients on how to manage underlying currency and commodity exposures, how they can source liquidity and minimise related costs and make it more efficient for them in managing their balance sheets and income statement requirements. In so doing, we are helping clients to make informed decisions which invariably mitigate the potential financial risks they may face as they run their businesses.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business


8 May 2020 7:00 AM
by
Tags:
supply chain
absa advertorial covid-19

Recommended

More from Business

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms

7 May 2020 7:48 PM

Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marriotttjpg

'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together'

7 May 2020 7:28 PM

''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder

7 May 2020 5:27 PM

The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty office space covid-19 coronavirus lockdown 123rfbusiness 123rf

Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences

7 May 2020 3:24 PM

'Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-eatsjpg

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

7 May 2020 3:09 PM

Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

7 May 2020 1:49 PM

Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carling-black-label-sab-beerjpg

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

discoveryjpg

Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality

7 May 2020 9:16 AM

The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claim-deniedjpg

Consumer Ninja: Many credit life claims are being rejected

6 May 2020 8:00 PM

It seems many credit life claims are being rejected. Here are nine companies that were named and shamed in a new report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

EWN Highlights

Watch out for cyber criminals during COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn

8 May 2020 8:40 AM

Gauteng health dept ramps up efforts against COVID-19 spread ahead of winter

8 May 2020 8:35 AM

Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown

8 May 2020 7:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA