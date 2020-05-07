Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) stresses the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic.
We have and continue to support government strategy to addressing and migrating lockdown through various levels.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
But what is clear is the damage being sustained to lives and livelihoods - it is extremely severe. We need to see how -working with government and various stakeholders - we can progress through those levels as quickly as possible to get to level two or level one where we can see real economic activity taking place.
All the time making sure we focus appropriately on the healthcare protocols - social distancing, sanitation.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Certainly in our interactions with government I am clear that they fully appreciate the risk from a health, societal and economic perspective.Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group - Business for South Africa
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder
