'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

A screenrgab of the Uber Eats app.

You may not realise it, but many restaurants desperate to survive the lockdown can’t afford to use established delivery platforms such as Mr D and Uber Eats.

The costs simply cut too deep.

Even those who do use established delivery services are struggling to survive, as they typically charge between 22% and 30% of the bill.

In other words, if you care about supporting your local restaurant during this tough time, contact them first to see if they do their own deliveries before trying the booming delivery services.

Pippa Hudson asked independent restaurant consultant Mike Said to elaborate.

The two leading players [Mr D and Uber Eats] charge restaurants between 22% and 30% of the bill... it makes it almost impossible for them to be profitable! Mike Said, independent restaurant consultant

They’d rather have that [an order on Mr D or Uber Eats] than nothing… but if they’re able to deliver for you, please allow them to do that… pick up the phone, check their website, check their Facebook page… Mike Said, independent restaurant consultant

