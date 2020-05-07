Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
Philip Miller's #MusoreliefSA fund - "INFLUENZA 1918"
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Miller
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences

7 May 2020 3:24 PM
by
Economy
#Covid19
lockdwon
Keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences

The virus is not going away and a vaccine is a long way off.

The Money Show interviews Mark Barnes, columnist for Business Day, who says locking people and the economy down will not kill Covid-19 nor its many consequences.

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences


