The virus is not going away and a vaccine is a long way off.

The Money Show interviews Mark Barnes, columnist for Business Day, who says locking people and the economy down will not kill Covid-19 nor its many consequences.

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences