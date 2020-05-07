Keeping society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its consequences
The virus is not going away and a vaccine is a long way off.
The Money Show interviews Mark Barnes, columnist for Business Day, who says locking people and the economy down will not kill Covid-19 nor its many consequences.
Listen to the full interview below.
