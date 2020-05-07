Streaming issues? Report here
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms

Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?

Distance education and digital classrooms are and will for some time be the trend while Covid-19 rages.

But many parents wonder why they are expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Werksmans Attorneys, is on the line to The Money Show.

It is very easy to look at it from the parents' perspective because there are more parents than teachers. But it is important to look at it from both sides. Schools are equally in a position where the lockdown was equally imposed on them. Schools can invoke a clause where they can say they are perfectly able to provide you with the service.... but due to an external event 'I am unable to give you the full extent of what you paid for.'

Bulelwa Mabasa, Director - Werksmans Attorneys

There are no obvious winners or losers.

That is going to require agility on both sides.

Bulelwa Mabasa, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
Listen to the entire interview below.

