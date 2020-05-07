'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together'
The video message by Arne Sorenson, president of the Marriott hotel group, on the future of their business in the wake of Covid-19, was heart-breaking and heart-warming.
''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined,” he said.
The Money Show interviews Arthur Gillis of Platinum Hospitality Holdings about the state of the industry.
Marriot owns the brands and the marketing systems - we own the physical infrastructure - the bricks and mortar. And with the exception of two hotels they are all locked down.Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings
I did the deal in terms of the sale directly with Arne himself.
He is an extraordinary human being and exceptional leader.Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings
If only we had some kind of a timeline to tell us when we can go back.
Unlike Portugal where there is an entirely phased approach.....we have no idea.Arthur Gillis, CEO - Platinum Hospitality Holdings
Listen to the entire interview below.
