[LISTEN] Scientists 'concerned' about spread of new Covid-19 mutation
Researchers studying the mutation of the Covid-19 virus have identified a particular mutation that could be more easily transmitted than the one originating in Wuhan.
In a paper released by scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory at the end of last month, the mutation Spike D614G was said to be of 'urgent concern'.
That particular strain began spreading in Europe in early February and is the dominant form of the virus when introduced to new regions.
Professor Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty at the University of Johannesburg explains what the latest findings mean:
It's not saying it's more infectious...it's very important that we stress that. It's saying it spreads easier from person to person.Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty - University of Johannesburg
Two dominant strains that there seem to be within the environment across continents...both seem to be causing the same level of infection.Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty - University of Johannesburg
It's part of the normal makeup of a virus to mutate.Sehaam Khan, Executive Dean Health Sciences Faculty - University of Johannesburg
Listen to the full conversation below:
