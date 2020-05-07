Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:48
Marriages cancelled because of coronavirus
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lynne Arendse - Producer at CapeTalk
Today at 21:45
Interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn? John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom. 7 May 2020 6:34 PM
Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19. 7 May 2020 6:02 PM
[LISTEN] Scientists 'concerned' about spread of new Covid-19 mutation Professor Sehaam Khan at the University of Johannesburg joined John Maytham to explain what the latest findings mean. 7 May 2020 5:06 PM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
Calls for opening the economy in phases are getting louder The Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa also stresses the urgency of opening the economy. 7 May 2020 5:27 PM
Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened. 7 May 2020 1:06 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?

7 May 2020 6:34 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Thandi Modise
Zoom
zoom meetings
zoom bombing
John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom.

A Zoom meeting hosted by Parliament’s Programme Committee was targeted by hackers on Thursday morning, flooding the meeting with pornographic images and racial abuse aimed at speaker Thandi Modise.

And while the infiltration of Zoom meetings with undesirable content is not a problem unique to South Africa MyBroadband's Jan Vermuelen says on this occasion, Parliament was at fault.

Click below for the full interview:

The Parliamentary Twitter account Tweeted out not just the Zoom ID but the password to access it.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

So what has Zoom done to help combat the spate of Zoombombings?

There were security problems with Zoom...they've addressed a lot of those security concerns.

Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za

7 May 2020 6:34 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Thandi Modise
Zoom
zoom meetings
zoom bombing

Recommended

More from Local

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases

7 May 2020 6:02 PM

The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-coronavirus-face-mask-virus-transmission-health-pandemic-medical-123rf

[LISTEN] Scientists 'concerned' about spread of new Covid-19 mutation

7 May 2020 5:06 PM

Professor Sehaam Khan at the University of Johannesburg joined John Maytham to explain what the latest findings mean.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-eatsjpg

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

7 May 2020 3:09 PM

Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180403salmangif

Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi

7 May 2020 2:41 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

strollajpg

Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar

7 May 2020 1:24 PM

Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190715roadgif

[LISTEN] Praise for traffic cops who helped rescue SA rugby ref

7 May 2020 1:17 PM

Quinton Immelman was traveling from Rawsonville to Strand when the wheel of his land cruiser came off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

touch-less-toolpng

Woodcrafter invents 'touch-less' tool to help us avoid touching surfaces

7 May 2020 1:06 PM

Woodcrafter Brendan Tinsley of Tinsley Woodcrafters was able to move a project to his home garage until the business reopened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape doubling every 8 days

7 May 2020 12:46 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides Kieno Kammies with an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shelley-finch-facebookpng

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carling-black-label-sab-beerjpg

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

Business Local

EWN Highlights

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

China says it backs WHO in tracing COVID-19, denounces US 'lies'

7 May 2020 6:00 PM

Expats stuck in SA appeal to Ramaphosa for help to return to Saudi Arabia

7 May 2020 5:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA