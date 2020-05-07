[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?
A Zoom meeting hosted by Parliament’s Programme Committee was targeted by hackers on Thursday morning, flooding the meeting with pornographic images and racial abuse aimed at speaker Thandi Modise.
And while the infiltration of Zoom meetings with undesirable content is not a problem unique to South Africa MyBroadband's Jan Vermuelen says on this occasion, Parliament was at fault.
Click below for the full interview:
The Parliamentary Twitter account Tweeted out not just the Zoom ID but the password to access it.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
So what has Zoom done to help combat the spate of Zoombombings?
There were security problems with Zoom...they've addressed a lot of those security concerns.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
