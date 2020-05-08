Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June
Thousands of South Africans were stuck moving house when lockdown was implemented. Many have been struggling with issues such as double rental commitments and being in limbo.
Finally, they can be put at ease. On Thursday night Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma issues new lockdown amendments allowing house moving and business moving under certain conditions.
Movement between Provinces, Municipalities and districts will now be allowed in order to fulfill these moving requirements.
The conditions are for people who signed leases before or during lockdown.
The household furniture and effects may be transported.
You must obtain a permit to travel across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries.
You will need to get a form (see below) signed by a SAPS station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her with proof of the lease or property transfer documents.
The lease needs to show what date the old lease expires, and what date the new lease commences, or in the case of a property sale, the transfer documents.
You have to state who the members of your household are who will be required to move.
Moves may only take place during the window on 7 May and 7 June 2020.
