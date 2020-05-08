'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'

On Wednesday Peter Wagenaar's motor car was petrol bombed and burnt to a shell on Wednesday night while parked on the Sea Point beachfront. He had come under fire from some residents for feeding homeless people during lockdown.

One of the groups that had expressed opposition to his actions was the Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook.

Although Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook stated neither he or any member of the group would ever be involved in such a heinous attack, the group admin Paul Jacobson defended posting Peter Wagenaar's surname, car registration and address online, this practice known as doxxing can have serious consequences.

Jacobson told Refilwe that he posted Peter Wagenaar's details in order to make him refrain from his behaviour of feeding the homeless.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to social media law expert Sarah Hoffman about the practice of doxxing and the legality thereof.

Doxxing refers to the searching and publishing of any private or identifying information about a person on the internet. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

It is often done in the name of vigilantism which I think is the case in this particular instance and trying to enact some kind of justice against someone online. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

From a legal perspective, there are a number of issues. First is the issue of privacy, so is this an infringement of somebody's privacy when you publish their personal and private information online? Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She says much of this will turn on whether that information was publically accessible or not, whether that personal information was already publically available.

But what is an interesting thing to consider is the effect of this information and the fact that it was undertaken in an act of intimidation. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She cites a similar example in the 2019 case of Julius Malema and Karima Brown where he sent a screengrab of a message sent erroneously by Brown to an EFF WhatsApp group containing her phone number.

As a result, Karima Brown was inundated with rape threats and murder threats, violent graphic messages, and she actually successful in finding that Julius Malema was in violation of the electoral act. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

A lot of it turns on was there a malicious threat and the effect that the individual had a fear of safety. And I think that definitely was applicable in this Peter Wagenaar case. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She says other legal considerations are that Jacobson might be in violation of specific online platform's regulations.

So LinkedIn for example specifically prohibits taking user details to disclose information without the consent of that person or without the consent of LinkedIn. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

Finally, Peter Wagenaar might even have a damages claim if he can prove the nexus between the publishing of the information by Paul Jacobson and the arson attack on his vehicle. Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

