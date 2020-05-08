Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:21
Western Cape Economic cluster update after their meeting yesterday
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Fourie
Today at 09:33
Naked Scientist with Dr Chris Smith
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International News Round up with Deutsche Welle
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:20
Open Line and Callers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
#Saveurfaves- Cowl Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Crommelin - Owner of Cowl Cape
Today at 10:45
Post Covid-19 how we need to deal the issues of conflict between capitalism and care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tom Fells - Founder and CEO of Boutique Impact Advisory and Amarem
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-Futurism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Spar in Plettenberg Bay creates space in its store for businesses to trade during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Duncan Brown - Owner of Spar in Plettenberg Bay
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications' Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert. 8 May 2020 8:01 AM
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths 12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153. 7 May 2020 9:18 PM
View all Local
Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions. 8 May 2020 6:47 AM
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
View all Politics
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
View all Business
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger. 7 May 2020 12:39 PM
Your gym discounts are safe no matter how long lockdown lasts – Vitality The message to members saying their discounts have been cut was due to a technical error, says Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender. 7 May 2020 9:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'

8 May 2020 8:01 AM
by
Tags:
Paul Jacobson
Lockdown
COVID-19
Cape Town homeless
Peter Wagenaar
Doxxing
Atlantic Seaboard Action Group
private information
Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert.

On Wednesday Peter Wagenaar's motor car was petrol bombed and burnt to a shell on Wednesday night while parked on the Sea Point beachfront. He had come under fire from some residents for feeding homeless people during lockdown.

RELATED: Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

One of the groups that had expressed opposition to his actions was the Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook.

RELATED: Atlantic Seaboard FB admin defends sharing arson victim's address online

Although Atlantic Seaboard Action Group on Facebook stated neither he or any member of the group would ever be involved in such a heinous attack, the group admin Paul Jacobson defended posting Peter Wagenaar's surname, car registration and address online, this practice known as doxxing can have serious consequences.

Jacobson told Refilwe that he posted Peter Wagenaar's details in order to make him refrain from his behaviour of feeding the homeless.

RELATED: Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to a 'form of terrorism'

Refilwe Moloto speaks to social media law expert Sarah Hoffman about the practice of doxxing and the legality thereof.

Doxxing refers to the searching and publishing of any private or identifying information about a person on the internet.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

It is often done in the name of vigilantism which I think is the case in this particular instance and trying to enact some kind of justice against someone online.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

From a legal perspective, there are a number of issues. First is the issue of privacy, so is this an infringement of somebody's privacy when you publish their personal and private information online?

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She says much of this will turn on whether that information was publically accessible or not, whether that personal information was already publically available.

But what is an interesting thing to consider is the effect of this information and the fact that it was undertaken in an act of intimidation.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She cites a similar example in the 2019 case of Julius Malema and Karima Brown where he sent a screengrab of a message sent erroneously by Brown to an EFF WhatsApp group containing her phone number.

As a result, Karima Brown was inundated with rape threats and murder threats, violent graphic messages, and she actually successful in finding that Julius Malema was in violation of the electoral act.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

A lot of it turns on was there a malicious threat and the effect that the individual had a fear of safety. And I think that definitely was applicable in this Peter Wagenaar case.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

She says other legal considerations are that Jacobson might be in violation of specific online platform's regulations.

So LinkedIn for example specifically prohibits taking user details to disclose information without the consent of that person or without the consent of LinkedIn.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

Finally, Peter Wagenaar might even have a damages claim if he can prove the nexus between the publishing of the information by Paul Jacobson and the arson attack on his vehicle.

Sarah Hoffman, Director - The Digital Law Company

Listen to the interview below:


8 May 2020 8:01 AM
by
Tags:
Paul Jacobson
Lockdown
COVID-19
Cape Town homeless
Peter Wagenaar
Doxxing
Atlantic Seaboard Action Group
private information

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

the-first-5-things-to-do-when-moving-to-a-new-place-705x470jpg

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

8 May 2020 6:47 AM

The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths

7 May 2020 9:18 PM

12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases

7 May 2020 6:02 PM

The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

uber-eatsjpg

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

7 May 2020 3:09 PM

Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180403salmangif

Stranded SA expats in plea to Ramaphosa for help returning to Saudi

7 May 2020 2:41 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to one of 100 SA expatriates desperate to return to their jobs and families in Saudi Arabia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

video-conferencing-skype-zoom-online-chat-internet-white-woman-123rf-lifestyle

Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine)

7 May 2020 1:49 PM

Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

premier-alan-winde-wearing-face-maskjpg

Covid-19 numbers in the Western Cape doubling every 8 days

7 May 2020 12:46 PM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde provides Kieno Kammies with an update on Covid-19 cases in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

anger angry furious anguish

How to cope with your growing anger during lockdown

7 May 2020 12:39 PM

Kieno Kammies asks a psychologist for advice and practical tips on regulating our emotions, especially our anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

shelley-finch-facebookpng

Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism'

7 May 2020 12:00 PM

"Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

carling-black-label-sab-beerjpg

SA Breweries may have to destroy 132 million litres (400m bottles!) of beer

7 May 2020 11:05 AM

You may have to sit down for this… SAB may be forced by regulations to destroy 132 million litres of beer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

Local Politics

'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'

Opinion Local Business Lifestyle

Sea Point arson attack victim speaks: 'CCTV footage shows guy throw petrol bomb'

Local

EWN Highlights

Watch out for cyber criminals during COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn

8 May 2020 8:40 AM

Gauteng health dept ramps up efforts against COVID-19 spread ahead of winter

8 May 2020 8:35 AM

Business for SA sees no reason to prolong lockdown

8 May 2020 7:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA