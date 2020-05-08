Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:33
#Saveurfaves- Cowl Cape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Crommelin - Owner of Cowl Cape
Today at 10:45
Post Covid-19 how we need to deal the issues of conflict between capitalism and care
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tom Fells - Founder and CEO of Boutique Impact Advisory and Amarem
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips-Futurism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Spar in Plettenberg Bay creates space in its store for businesses to trade during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Duncan Brown - Owner of Spar in Plettenberg Bay
Today at 13:20
Window opens for moving house
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew landline
Today at 13:40
SA Mast gives update after armed robbery
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamsin Nel
Today at 13:50
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Batya Green-Bricker - Marketing Director at Exclusive Books
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown' Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups. 8 May 2020 8:56 AM
'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications' Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert. 8 May 2020 8:01 AM
View all Local
Ward councillor: Sharing private info online may have led to 'form of terrorism' "Many comments on Atlantic Seaboard Action Group were off-colour, aggressive, with an obsession to rid area of homeless people." 7 May 2020 12:00 PM
City to go ahead with energy court case, despite draft amendments to regulations Remember that national govt has shut the door in Cape Town's face repeatedly since 2015, says Coct's Kadri Nassiep. 6 May 2020 7:39 PM
Qatar Airways seeking guarantees from SA after repatriation flight stopped South Africans left hanging after their plane had to turn back on the runway at Doha Int. Airport, are finally on a flight home. 6 May 2020 6:42 PM
View all Politics
'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance' "We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 8 May 2020 9:48 AM
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring... 8 May 2020 7:00 AM
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
View all Business
'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers' Local restaurants are dying. Large delivery services are booming. Don’t use the latter if the former delivers, says Mike Said. 7 May 2020 3:09 PM
Do not use Zoom! Use Microsoft Teams - Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) Zoom has made a fatal tradeoff between ease-of-use and security, says Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine). 7 May 2020 1:49 PM
Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown 7 May 2020 1:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Ge... 23 April 2020 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
[LISTEN] Jam with some of SA's finest musos online BandwithPro was founded in Cape Town in 2017 by a group of professional musicians with over 250 years combined experience. 30 April 2020 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 24 April 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 24 April 2020 5:24 PM
View all Entertainment
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
[WATCH] German drive-in rave has cars honking to the beats A German club came up with a novel way to get around the country's lockdown restrictions by holding a very original rave party. 4 May 2020 10:37 AM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'

8 May 2020 8:56 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Neighbourhood Watch
Police minister Bheki Cele
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz
Lockdown
COVID-19
Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how criminal activity which is increasing under lockdown can be stifled if only the National Police Minister will allow them to use neighborhood watch members which are prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has stated clearly that neighbourhood watch groups may not operate while the country is in lockdown.

Fritz says the Western Cape police are under-resourced.

All of us know that the province has always been dealt a very bad hand in terms of human resources regarding policing. A year ago the minister welcomed CPFs and neighbourhood watches in the support of the police.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

Now the very same minister says they are informal structures.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

I need to remind the minister that the Western Cape has the Community Safety Western Cape Act that in fact, very clearly formalises structures of neighbourhood watches specifically in terms of vetting and accrediting them.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says the argument that these groups are not accountable doesn't wash.

They are accountable to us. We take responsibility for that. So we don't see the logic.

Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says these groups assist in helping maintain social distancing and allow police to focus on the increasing numbers of domestic violence cases and enforce the law on other aspects of crime.

Listen to the interview below:


