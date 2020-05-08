'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how criminal activity which is increasing under lockdown can be stifled if only the National Police Minister will allow them to use neighborhood watch members which are prohibited under lockdown regulations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has stated clearly that neighbourhood watch groups may not operate while the country is in lockdown.

Fritz says the Western Cape police are under-resourced.

All of us know that the province has always been dealt a very bad hand in terms of human resources regarding policing. A year ago the minister welcomed CPFs and neighbourhood watches in the support of the police. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

Now the very same minister says they are informal structures. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

I need to remind the minister that the Western Cape has the Community Safety Western Cape Act that in fact, very clearly formalises structures of neighbourhood watches specifically in terms of vetting and accrediting them. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says the argument that these groups are not accountable doesn't wash.

They are accountable to us. We take responsibility for that. So we don't see the logic. Albert Fritz, Community Safety MEC - Western Cape Government

He says these groups assist in helping maintain social distancing and allow police to focus on the increasing numbers of domestic violence cases and enforce the law on other aspects of crime.

