Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department believes that the focus will now have to shift to the domestic tourism sector.

Head of department, Solly Fourie, says the province's immediate hopes lie with stimulating localised domestic tourism.

We've got to look at how we simulate domestic tourism... the challenge is that we may have to start with a very localised domestic tourism... people from the metro going into the rural towns. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

We are engaging with tourism sector on an ongoing basis. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

It's predicted that it will take 12 to 18 months before the tourism industry can recover from the Covid-19 pandemic in the county.

Tourism is going to struggle. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Unless we see a very, very big increase in the demand for destination travel from the global perspective to the Western Cape, it's going to be a struggle for the tourism sector. Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: