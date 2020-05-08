Streaming issues? Report here
Localised domestic tourism key to resurging WC tourism industry, says dept

8 May 2020 11:13 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Tourism
domestic tourism
Solly Fourie
In the Western Cape, 70% of the tourism industry has been reliant on international tourist arrivals. Tough times are ahead.

The Western Cape's Economic Development and Tourism Department believes that the focus will now have to shift to the domestic tourism sector.

Head of department, Solly Fourie, says the province's immediate hopes lie with stimulating localised domestic tourism.

We've got to look at how we simulate domestic tourism... the challenge is that we may have to start with a very localised domestic tourism... people from the metro going into the rural towns.

Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

We are engaging with tourism sector on an ongoing basis.

Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

It's predicted that it will take 12 to 18 months before the tourism industry can recover from the Covid-19 pandemic in the county.

Tourism is going to struggle.

Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Unless we see a very, very big increase in the demand for destination travel from the global perspective to the Western Cape, it's going to be a struggle for the tourism sector.

Solly Fourie, Head of Department - Economic Development and Tourism at Western Cape Government

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:


More from Local

the-linene-corporationpng

Linen hire biz transforms into washing service for workwear and hospital linen

8 May 2020 1:09 PM

The Linen Corporation took some creative nimble steps to survive lockdown as the hospitality industry came to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151130chimney.jpg

Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

8 May 2020 12:59 PM

You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lockdown-dairy-capetalkpng

The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19

8 May 2020 10:37 AM

CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

candle-dark-electricityjpg

'Eskom took advantage of the unfortunate situation to do critical maintenance'

8 May 2020 9:48 AM

"We’re not forecasting any load shedding during the winter months," says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150505MissingChildrenHanover5.jpg

'Neighbourhood Watch are formal structures, should be allowed under lockdown'

8 May 2020 8:56 AM

Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Albert Fritz strongly disagrees with Police Minister Cele stifling neighbourhood watch groups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200506-sea-point-wagenaar-ejpg

'Publishing car arson victim's personal details online has legal ramifications'

8 May 2020 8:01 AM

Doxxing is often done in the name of vigilantism and wanting to seek some kind of justice online, says media law expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-first-5-things-to-do-when-moving-to-a-new-place-705x470jpg

Been desperately waiting to move house during lockdown? You have until 7 June

8 May 2020 6:47 AM

The regulations were published in the Government Gazette on Thursday night allowing house moving under certain conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19 coronavirus South Africa lockdown 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases now at 8232 with 161 deaths

7 May 2020 9:18 PM

12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zoom logo

[LISTEN] How was Parliamentary Zoom meeting hacked by porn?

7 May 2020 6:34 PM

John Maytham asks MyBroadband.co.za journalist Jan Vermeulen about the security issues affecting video conferencing site Zoom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex COVID-19 testing

Western Cape's Covid-19 death toll rises to 76 with 3,049 confirmed cases

7 May 2020 6:02 PM

The province has recorded 1,333 recoveries from Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

